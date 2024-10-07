Bigg Boss Tamil 8 final list of contestants: Sachanaa Namidas, Anshitha Akbarsha, Ranjith and more

Bigg Boss Tamil 8 premiered on Vijay Television on Sunday evening. Vijay Sethupathi took over as the host from Kamal Haasan, who hosted the show's first seven seasons. From actors to VJs and social media influencers, this year’s BB had a mix of people from all walks of life. Look at the final list of contestants participating in the reality show. (Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Fans miss Kamal Haasan as Vijay Sethupathi takes over as new host) Sachanaa Namidas, Ranjith are some of the contestants on Bigg Boss Tamil 8 hosted by Vijay Sethupathi.

Ravindar Chandrasekaran

Ravindar Chandrasekaran is a well-known filmmaker who has produced films like Nalanum Nandhiniyum, Kolai Nokku Paarvai, Kalyanam, Sutta Kadhai. He made headlines in 2022 for marrying TV actor Mahalakshmi. In 2023, he made news of his involvement in a fraud case.

Sachanaa Namidas

If you’re wondering where you’ve seen Sachanaa Namidas, it’s in Vijay’s hit film Maharaja, released earlier this year. She played Vijay’s titular character’s daughter, Jothi in the movie and the on-screen father-daughter had a mini reunion during the premiere of the new season.

Dharsha Gupta

Dharsha Gupta rose to fame on the second season of the cooking show, Cooku With Comali. Known for her roles on TV shows like Mullum Malarum and Senthoora Poove, she debuted in the silver screen with Rudra Thandavam and acted in Oh My Ghost.

Sathya

Sathya first gained recognition on the TV show Neelakuyil and the web series Kanakanum Kalagal. He is a fitness freak and the husband of singer Ramya NSK, a former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant.

Deepak

This anchor and actor is most known for his role on the TV show Thendral. He was acting in Thamizhum Saraswathiyum before entering the show. Deepak has been the host of numerous reality shows, and a contestant in some of them.

RJ Ananthi

Ananthi Iyappan, best known as RJ Ananthi, is known for debuting with Jayam Ravi’s Comali. She was an RJ before her silver screen debut and has since acted in films like Bigil and Nanban Oruvan Vantha Piragu.

Sunita Gogoi

Sunita is a household name thanks to her appearance on the cooking show Cooku With Comali. She has also played key roles in films like Dhanush’s 3, Iravu and Maan Vettai.

Gana Jeffry

Jeffry is known for his unique style of music, Gana, which is rooted in the everyday struggles of the common man. He specialises in Tamil folk and street music and sings songs that depict the vagaries of life.

Ranjith

Actor Ranjith was in the news earlier this year for justifying caste-based honour killings while promoting one of his films in Tamil Nadu. He said it isn’t ‘violence’ but just ‘parents’ love for their children’.

Pavithra Janani

Pavithra Janani is a well-known actor in the Tamil TV industry. She is famous for her roles, Malar in Eeramana Rojave and Abhinaya in Thendral Vanthu Ennai Thodum. She began her career by playing minor roles before headlining shows.

Soundariya Nanjundan

Soundariya is best known for her role in the web-series Vere Marri Office. She has also played key roles in films like Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Dhruv Vikram’s debut film, Adithya Varma.

Arun Prasath

Arun Prasath is an actor and the best friend of Bigg Boss Tamil 7 title winner Archana Ravichandran. He has appeared in numerous short films and TV shows through his career, getting popular for his role in Bharathi Kannamma.

Tharshika

Tharshika is a YouTuber and actor known for her channel, Vibe With Tharshi. She also has her own clothing brand and has acted in the TV show Ponni before entering the Bigg Boss Tamil house.

VJ Vishal

VJ Vishal is known for his roles in TV serials like Baakiyalakshmi and his stint on Cooku With Comali. He began his career as a video jockey and his breakthrough in acting came when he played Ezhilan in Baakiyalakshmi.

Anshitha Akbarsha

Anshitha is a prominent Tamil and Malayalam TV actor who shares a close bond with actor and Bigg Boss contestant Arnav. She seemed confident before going into the house with her friend, writing, “No storm can shake the foundation of our bond.”

Arnav

Anshitha’s BFF Arnav is also a well-known personality in the Tamil TV industry. In the TV series Sakthi, he first gained fame for his portrayal of Arya, an anti-hero. The duo often share pictures with other and are vocal about their close bond.

Muthukumaran

Muthukumaran is known for running the YouTube channel, Naan MuthuKumaran. He is known for interviewing celebrities and sharing opinions on pop culture.

Jacqueline

Jacqueline is a video jockey known for hosting shows like Athu Ithu Ethu and Kalakka Povathu Yaaru. She also ventured into acting by playing supporting roles in some TV shows and films more recently.

Season 8 of Bigg Boss Tamil will run from 9:30 pm daily on Vijay Television and will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.