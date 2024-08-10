Tamil actor Ranjith justifies caste-based honour killing: ‘It is not violence, just parents' care for their children’

Actor-director Ranjith, who has acted in Tamil and Malayalam films since the early 90s, made a shocking statement defending honour killing. He spoke to the press post a screening of his recent directorial Kavundampalayam in Salem, Tamil Nadu on August 9 and said that ‘caste-based honour killing isn’t violence’. (Also Read: Suriya sustains a minor injury while shooting for Karthik Subbaraj's film: ‘He's perfectly fine’) Ranjith has acted in Tamil and Malayalam films since the 90s.

Ranjith on honour killing

According to India Today, Ranjith told the press that caste-based honour killing isn’t violence; it’s just the parents’ way of showing their love towards their children. On August 9, the actor defended the heinous act and said, “Only parents know the pain. If a bike gets stolen, won’t we go see what has happened? Those parents for whom life is all about their children get angry and show it. It is not violence; it’s just their care for them.”

This isn’t the first time Ranjith has made such controversial statements. He once made comments about ‘women who wear short clothes’ and ‘dance in front of everybody’. His film Kavundampalayalam also addresses controversial topics like caste-based violence and parental control over children. According to the publication, the trailer has a dialogue that goes, “Mannula vivasayam pannardhu mukkiyam illa, ponnula la vivasayam pannanum (It's not important to do farming in our lands, we've to impregnate women).”

Internet reacts

The internet was shocked to see someone supporting honour killing at a time when many bat for stricter laws. One person referred to the antagonist roles he has played and commented on X (formerly Twitter), “So he literally did not act in movies. He is basically that character. I remember Pandavar boomi.” One person called out his ‘sick mentality’.

'You're promoting a toxic mindset'

Another miffed person called him out for promoting toxicity, “Ranjith, you've crossed a line. Honor killing is not love, it's barbarism. Your words are not just ignorant, they're dangerous. This isn't just a 'parent's way,' it's murder. You're not just wrong, you're promoting a toxic mindset that has no place in our society.”

“And people say children are safe in India,” wrote one person, while another commented, “This guy needs to be behind the bars saying this.” Many were shocked how he could really make a statement like that. One pointed out the irony, “It's a democracy, a film by Pa Ranjith and this Ranjith can coexist but we should also consider how regressive propaganda influences the already f****d up society we live in that justifies honor killings.”