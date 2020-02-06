Vijay’s Bigil financier Anbu Chezhiyan’s houses raided by I-T department, Rs 65 crore seized

regional-movies

The Income Tax department on Thursday revealed they seized Rs 65 crore from residences of popular Tamil film financier Anbu Chezhiyan, who had recently financed actor Vijay’s latest release Bigil.

According to a report by The News Minute, Anbu Chezhiyan is the well-known industry insider, who often monetarily backs production houses, has been accused by multiple people of loan shark behaviour. As recent as November 2017, the financier was booked for abetment of suicide over the death of Tamil producer Ashok Kumar who had alleged harassment over debts.

On Wednesday, I-T officials conducted raids at the residences and offices of AGS Group, which includes AGS Cinemas and AGS Entertainment, actor Vijay and film financier Anbu Chezhiyan.

The raids were conducted in over 20 locations related to the AGS Group. The officials had also gate crashed the shoot of Vijay’s Master in Neyveli where he was reportedly issued summons over his income following the success of Bigil, which grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide. It hasn’t been revealed yet if the officials seized anything at the residences of AGS Group and actor Vijay.

Vijay, who is believed to be the next superstar, is not new to controversies. His recent films Mersal and Sarkar ran into controversy. As per the News Minute report, Mersal took potshots at GST, demonetisation and Digital India, upsetting the BJP in Tamil Nadu. The party, in turn, accused Vijay of being anti-BJP because he’s Christian. The BJP’s H Raja tweeted Vijay’s Voter ID which has his full name Joseph Vijay, claiming that this was why he was attacking the Centre. The BJP also took exception to the fact that Mersal has a scene where Vijay’s character says a hospital should be built in place of a temple. Sarkar questioned many ideologies of the ruling party AIADMK. The film released after facing stiff opposition from the party.

Vijay is currently shooting for Master, which is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. The team has so far completed two schedules of shooting. Recently, the makers shot a major portion of the film in a prison in Shimoga in Karnataka.

Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah in a key role.

