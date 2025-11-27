Netra Mantena’s wedding ignites buzz as fans draw parallels between her necklace and Isha Ambani’s iconic bridal diamond

Netra Mantena’s grand Udaipur wedding has not stopped trending since the first clips hit Instagram. The scale alone kept people talking - Jennifer Lopez on stage, Bollywood dance tracks, and even Donald Trump Jr showing up. Just when it felt like every angle had been dissected, the internet found one more thing to obsess over: the bride’s necklace. Netra Mantena sparks buzz with necklace resembling Isha Ambani’s(Instagram/josephradhik)

A set of close-up bridal videos pushed viewers into detective mode. The moment Netra’s diamond necklace appeared in clearer lighting, comparisons started happening. Some fans said the design looked almost too familiar. A few even asked the question outright - did Netra Mantena rewear Isha Ambani’s famous wedding set?

The side-by-side comparisons take off

The chatter picked up speed after jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel joined in. He posted his own take online, writing, “I swear this necklace has put me in full detective mode now…” He pointed out how the design, proportions, and centre stones seemed uncannily similar to Isha’s iconic bridal choker and haar. That was all it took for the speculation to snowball. Suddenly, everyone had an opinion.

A user wrote on Instagram, “But why repeat when you know the world has eyes on you?. I mean it is definitely not so breakthtaking or gorgeous looking. It is just okay okay types.” Another user wrote, “Imagine to have all the money in the world and still copy a single design instead of making a custome made.”

However, some users also defended the similarity of necklaces as one user wrote, “Isha has yellow gold/finish and Netra has white gold/finish around the diamonds.”

A second user wrote, “The Ambai necklace is clearly gold based and Mantena one is platinum based. So they are same design but different pieces. Both are uber rich and canclearly afford to buy !!! Nothing suspicious there.”

But the idea of Netra borrowing an Ambani heirloom does not really track. Anyone familiar with the Ambani jewellery vault knows Isha’s wedding diamonds are not casual loaner pieces. She wore the same multi-layered set for several ceremonies and picked it again for later family events. Nita Ambani has also worn the jewels, so the pieces clearly stay within the family, no matter how extravagant the occasion.

Netra’s necklace does share the Ambani aesthetic - oversized diamonds, symmetrical layout, that old-world luxury look. But jewellery industry insiders say the resemblance likely ends with the vibe. High-end diamond houses often work within a consistent design language, which means two masterpieces can feel related without sharing a single stone. Subtle differences give the truth away: cuts, alignment, finishing, even the weight distribution. Those small details separate an homage from an heirloom.

Right now there is no confirmation from the family or the designers about whether Netra’s piece was custom, inspired, or simply from a similar luxury house. The internet, of course, is still busy comparing screenshots and zooming in on centre stones.

Also read: Billionaire heiress Netra Mantena glows in red Sabyasachi lehenga: Watch new video from extravagant Udaipur wedding

FAQs

1. Did Netra Mantena wear Isha Ambani’s actual wedding necklace?

No confirmation suggests she wore the original Ambani piece.

2. Why do the two necklaces look similar?

Both follow the same luxury diamond design style used by major houses.