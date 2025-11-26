Edit Profile
    Palatial cake steals the show at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s extravagant Udaipur wedding

    A towering multi-tiered cake, inspired by the palaces of Rajasthan, became the centerpiece of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s lavish Udaipur wedding

    Published on: Nov 26, 2025 8:59 PM IST
    By Jatan Kalra
    Billionaire heiress Netra Mantena married tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju on November 23, 2025, in a lavish celebration at Udaipur’s famed lake palaces. The festivities culminated in a ceremony at the historic Jagmandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola. From Jennifer Lopez's personal concert to Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Janhvi Kapoor performing at various events, this has been labelled as the wedding of 2025, and one cannot deny it. Amid these extravaganzas, one detail truly stole the spotlight: a towering multi-tiered wedding cake built like a miniature Rajasthani palace

    
    Amid performances by Jennifer Lopez, and dances by Ranveer Singh and Janhvi Kapoor, one creation quietly stole the spotlight: a monumental Rajasthani-inspired cake.

    Paris-based pastry chef Bastien Blanc-Tailleur was the hand behind the extravagant confection. Born in Annecy, France, Chef Bastien Blanc-Tailleur fell in love with pastry at a young age. He honed his technique in some of Paris’s most renowned kitchens, spending nearly a decade immersed in the world of luxury cake craft. In 2015, he launched his own creative studio, marking the beginning of his signature style defined by lifelike sugar florals, hand-painted details, edible lace, and intricate gold work that can take months to execute. Today, he is celebrated among Europe’s most sought-after luxury wedding cake designers, creating bespoke masterpieces for weddings, milestone celebrations, and high-profile global clients.

    The wedding cake's white tiers were capped with miniature domes, chhatri pavilions and jharoka-style balconies, showcasing the grand architecture of Rajasthan’s forts. Each level was etched with intricate floral and leaf motifs and strung with edible silver beads for sparkle. Sculpted elephants, tigers and peacocks in matching white circled the tiers as a nod to the region’s wildlife and royal heritage.

    The enormous cake, about 4.5 meters tall, became the highlight of the festivities. Netra and Vamsi ensured every element reflected Rajasthan’s grandeur, and this edible palace delivered on that promise.

    Even amid celebrity singers and dancers, the cake’s silhouette and motifs were impossible to miss. Social media buzzed with images of the masterpiece, hailed as a “miniature palace” and “too exquisite to cut”.

