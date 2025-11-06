Mouni Roy recalls shocking incident of misbehaviour in Bollywood at 21 that scarred her: ‘The man held my face and…’

Behind the dazzling world of Bollywood lies a darker reality many actors struggle with. While several have spoken openly about facing the casting couch, Mouni Roy has now revealed a disturbing incident from her early days in the industry. In a conversation with Apoorva Mukhija on Spice It Up, the actress shared that although she never experienced the casting couch, she did face shocking misbehaviour at the age of just 21. Mouni Roy says she has never faced casting couch in Bollywood.

Mouni Roy recalls being misbehaved with in Bollywood

When asked if she had ever faced the casting couch or if someone had ever misbehaved with her in Bollywood, Mouni said, “Casting couch toh nahi hua, but badtameezi hui hai(Never faced casting couch but was misbehaved with). I was 21-22 years old and I had gone to someone’s office where people were there inside the office where narration was being given. Suddenly there was a scene where the girl falls into the swimming pool, she looses consciousness and the hero gets her out and gives her mouth to mouth respiration and she gains conciousness.”

Without revealing whether it was an actor, director or casting agent who misbehaved with her, Mouni added, “The man literally held my face and showed me mouth to mouth respiration. Uss 1 split second main mujhe samajh hi nahi aaya mere saath kya hua (I didn’t understand what happened with me in that split second). I started shaking and I ran down. It really scarred me for a real long time.” The show is available to watch on JioHotstar.

About Mouni Roy

Mouni began her acting journey with the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and went on to become a household name with shows like Kasturi, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, and Naagin. She made her Bollywood debut alongside Akshay Kumar in the 2018 film Gold and later starred in Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, and earned industry acclaim for her performance as Junoon in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva.

She will next be seen in the romantic comedy film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, and is scheduled to release in theatres in 2026.