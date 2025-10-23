Apoorva Mukhija hints at retirement, criticises commercialisation of content creation: ‘I never took it that seriously’

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija has criticised the thriving commercialisation of content creation and signalled her intention to step away from the space. In an interview with The Indian Express, Mukhija described the online world as “a circus” in which news outlets chase her for clicks rather than merit. Apoorva Mukhija has expressed her intention to step away from content creation, calling the industry a circus.

Apoorva Mukhija hints at retiring

Expressing her disillusionment with how content creation has turned into a business, Apoorva Mukhija said, “We all started doing this for fun, and now people call it an industry. It was just about talking to a camera , how did it become so serious? Now you have to fight to stay relevant, attend events, get papped, and maintain networks. I don’t know who commercialised this space so much. I never took it that seriously. I’m just a girl who wants to talk to a camera; it’s really not that deep.”

Highlighting her exhaustion with perpetual content creation, the creator said, “I want to retire from content creation. I have been doing it for too long, so I want to do something else. I am working on something else. If it pans out great, if it doesn’t, then I am always doing content.”

This announcement comes amid sustained scrutiny of Apoorva’s public appearances. Earlier this year, she faced backlash over remarks during an episode of Samay Raina's India Got Latent, which even drew attention from the National Commission for Women.

Apoorva Mukhija’s career

Apoorva Mukhija first rose to fame as a digital creator, building a strong following through her unapologetic humour on social media. Her popularity on digital platforms eventually opened doors to the entertainment industry. Apoorva made her television debut with the reality show The Traitors India. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show premiered on June 12 this year, on Prime Video. The season concluded on July 3 with influencer Uorfi Javed and poker player Nikita Luther emerging as joint winners, taking home the top prize for outsmarting their fellow contestants.