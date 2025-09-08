Apoorva Mukhija trolled for announcing her tour; internet asks 'what would she do on stage?’

Content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as Rebel Kid, is back in the spotlight. This time for announcing her India tour which has left social media users scratching their heads and wondering what the tour would be about. Earlier this year, Apoorva Mukhija, among other content creators, faced backlash on an episode on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. (Instagram/the.rebel.kid)

Apoorva Mukhija announces tour

On Sunday, Apoorva took to her Instagram account to share the news about her upcoming India tour.

The organisers shared the news on Instagram writing, “Rebel & friend’s energy is hitting your city soon! Apoorva aka @the.rebel.kid is going on a nationwide takeover tour… India, it’s time to vibe”. The news was shared with a poster which stated that she will go on a tour between the months of October and November this year.

Apoorva reposted the update on her Instagram Stories, sharing, “See you in your city”.

Internet reacts

The news has left social media users curious and puzzled, with many wondering what the tour entails and what fans can expect from the content creator’s live performances.

“Worst part is people will actually go,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “Karegi kya ye tour me (What will she do)”.

One comment read, “What would she be doing on stage? Talk??” with another calling it the “craziest announcement ever.”

Another social media user shared, “People are gonna pay for this???”, with one sharing, “Tour to teach people how to be a red flag ofc.”

“I am her fan but even I will not pay to see her. What is she gonna do anyways? Give a storytime on stage?” wrote one of her fans. Another shared, “Tour for what lmao.”

Other comments read: “Whats the talent she’s gonna showcase there?”, “Probably for hurling abuses here and there” and “Aw hell nah”.

“To see what,” one asked.

More about Apoorva

Earlier this year, Apoorva, among other content creators, faced backlash on an episode on Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent. In February this year, Apoorva was one of the guests on the show. The show was embroiled in a major controversy after Ranveer Allahbadia made crude comments about parents and sex. She took a break from social media during the stir. However, she is back to posting new content now.

She got popular for her engaging storytelling. She was most recently seen in Prime Video’s reality show The Traitors, which was hosted by Karan Johar.