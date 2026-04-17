Preity Zinta finally reacts to Salman Khan’s iconic 2014 ‘Zinta’s team won kya’ tweet after Punjab Kings victory

Preity Zinta has finally responded to a long-running social media moment involving Salman Khan, closing a humorous exchange that began over a decade ago and has since become part of internet pop culture. Preity Zinta responds to Salman Khan's nostalgic tweet. (Twitter)

The story goes back to May 28, 2014, when Salman posted a now-famous tweet asking, “Zinta’s team won kya?” The short line quickly caught attention and turned into a recurring reference among fans, especially during matches involving the Punjab franchise. (Also read: Salman Khan cheers for Preity Zinta on Punjab Kings' IPL victory, internet is reminded of his viral tweet from the past )

How Preity Zinta responds to Salman Khan's viral 2014 tweet Years later, on April 11, 2026, Salman brought the conversation full circle with a congratulatory message, writing, “Well done Zinta, congratulations Zinta, team is playing well,” acknowledging the team’s performance and consistency.

Responding on X on April 16, Preity shared an enthusiastic note celebrating her team’s success and spirit. She wrote,

“Yes Yes Yessss !!!! Congratulations @PunjabKingsIPL for this win… So much maturity from @prabhsimran01 & wow @arshdeepsinghh. Happy to see you shine. Amazing team work under the capable leadership of Sadda Sarpanch @ShreyasIyer15 & @RickyPonting. That was an awesome catch Shreyas! Best I’ve ever seen. I’m grinning ear to ear.”