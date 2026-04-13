Salman Khan cheers for Preity Zinta on Punjab Kings' IPL victory, internet is reminded of his viral tweet from the past

On Monday, Salman tweeted, “Well done Zinta,Congratulations Zinta, Team is playing well ….@realpreityzinta.” In no time, the users of the platform dug up Salman's tweet from 2014 and said the legendary Zinta shoutout is back and posted hilarious reactions to it.

Who can forget Salman Khan 's viral tweet ‘Zinta’s team won kya?' (Did Preity Zinta 's team win the match)? The internet is now sure that the question raised in the viral tweet from 2014 has been answered! How? It is so because Salman has now congratulated his good friend and co-star on Punjab Kings' victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the April 11 IPL match.

How fans reacted One wrote, “Sequel released after 12 years. Tiger Zinta hai.” Another said, “first time was so much fun, he had to do it twice.” A user said, “We got Salman recreating his tweet before GTA 6.” A comment read, “Punjab didn’t play yesterday , They are not playing today. But Salman’s love towards Zinta is everyday.”

Salman Khan and Preity Zinta have starred together in several films, including the romantic drama Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001) and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000).

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer slammed fine fifties as Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in their IPL match on Saturday. For PBKS, skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 69, while Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh scored 57 and 51 runs respectively.

Salman will be seen next in Maatrubhumi. The film has seen its fair share of changes over the last few weeks. Till March, the film was titled Battle of Galwan and was said to be based on the real clash in Galwan Valley between the Indian and Chinese forces. New reports say that not only has the title been changed, but references to China and the Galwan Valley have also been removed from the film, with extensive reshoots underway.

The film’s teaser, released in December, showed Salman leading his troops in a close combat battle against Chinese forces in Eastern Ladakh. It was touted to be based on the clash between Indian soldiers and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in 2020. The teaser sparked controversy when state-backed media in China, particularly the Global Times, claimed that it "distorts facts" and fuels anti-China sentiment.

Meanwhile, is all set to return to the big screen. She will be seen in Lahore 1947 and another project titled Vibe. Vibe was officially announced earlier at a Prime Video event, where Preity appeared alongside her co-star Kunal Kemmu. Interestingly, the film is directed by Kunal himself, marking his second directorial venture after the success of his comedy-drama Madgaon Express.

Meanwhile, Lahore 1947 features a strong cast including Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol along with Preity. The film's music is composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.