Preity Zinta, who watched India's T20 World Cup win with Akash Ambani-Iulia, shares video: ‘None of us could keep calm’

The video showed the performances before the match began, the crowd in the stadium, the two cricket teams after the match ended and the winning moments of the Indian team. In the video, Preity also shared her photo, a clip with Iulia as they enjoyed the match sitting next to each other.

Actor Preity Zinta shared a video after she watched the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Preity gave a glimpse of how she experienced the match along with businessman Akash Ambani and model-actor Iulia Vantur.

A section of the video showed Preity and Akash celebrating India's win by cheering for them. Sharing the video, she captioned it, "It’s always special to see a World Cup final live in the stadium & be on the winning side (victory symbol emoji). What a game, what a team & what a feeling seeing #TeamIndia win their 3rd ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title (trophy emojis). Of course, none of us could keep calm (fire and National Flag emojis) #Ting #Champions #icct20worldcup2026."

About T20 World Cup, celebs' reaction India became the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, also the first to win consecutive titles, and the only team to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). In the match, India put up a total of 255 runs. New Zealand, on the other hand, were bowled out for 159.

After India's win, several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, cheered for the team. Shah Rukh posted a photo of Team India lifting the trophy and wrote, "What a comprehensive victory!! Well done to our men in blue!!! You guys are champions, and watching you on the field has made us all very proud. Take a bow. Jai Hind!"

Akshay shared a GIF of his dance from his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla and wrote, "Har ghar ka maholol (Scene at every household) Congratulations on bringing the World Cup home, Team India."

About Preity's films Preity is all set to make her comeback in Bollywood with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol are also part of the movie.

Preity was last seen with Sunny Deol in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in the ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.