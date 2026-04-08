Vignesh Shivan says he ‘can't afford actress Nayanthara’ for LIK event; gets emotional as she joins him on stage. Watch
At the pre-release event for his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany, Vignesh Shivan remarked about how he can't afford to have Nayanthara there.
The pre-release event for Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah-starrer Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) was held in Chennai on Tuesday evening. Even as many waited for his wife, actor Nayanthara, to join him on stage, the director remarked that he couldn’t ‘afford’ her. Given how rarely the actor attends film events, he got emotional when she joined him on stage.
Vignesh Shivan ‘can’t afford’ Nayanthara at LIK event
After Vignesh’s speech at the pre-release event for LIK, he remarked that his wife, Nayanthara, was backstage supporting him. He said, “As a wife and producer…I can’t afford to invite actress Nayanthara to an audio launch,” while laughing and remarking that he’s not sure she’ll join him on stage.
When the anchor remarked, “Sir, we are feeling nervous,” as they waited for confirmation from the actor, Vignesh added, “Don’t know if she has escaped. Sometimes she will leave after the event begins. So, I don’t know what’s going on.” After a few moments, when Nayanthara joined Vignesh on stage with a wide smile, he got emotional and gave her a long hug. She even rubbed his back to calm him down.
The anchor couldn’t help but be surprised by how Nayanthara turned up on stage to support Vignesh as a wife, not as a producer or actor. For the unversed, the couple began dating after she worked in his debut directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). They married in a private ceremony in Mahabalipuram in June 2022 and announced the birth of their twins via surrogacy in October of the same year.
On Valentine’s Day, Nayanthara wrote for Vignesh, “You are my greatest blessing, my Amma’s prayers finding their way to my heart. Ten years with you, yet I still miss you when you’re away, even for a single day.”
About Love Insurance Kompany
Love Insurance Kompany is a sci-fi romance written and directed by Vignesh and produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. It stars Pradeep, Suryah and Krithi, along with Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika and Sunil Reddy.
The film was initially announced untitled in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan starring and Lyca Productions producing; however, it was shelved due to budget concerns. It was revived in 2023 with Pradeep in the lead. The film has been postponed numerous times since its original September 15, 2025, release date. It is now releasing in theatres on April 10 in Tamil and Telugu.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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