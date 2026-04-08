Vignesh Shivan says he ‘can't afford actress Nayanthara’ for LIK event; gets emotional as she joins him on stage. Watch

When the anchor remarked, “Sir, we are feeling nervous,” as they waited for confirmation from the actor, Vignesh added, “Don’t know if she has escaped. Sometimes she will leave after the event begins. So, I don’t know what’s going on.” After a few moments, when Nayanthara joined Vignesh on stage with a wide smile, he got emotional and gave her a long hug. She even rubbed his back to calm him down.

After Vignesh’s speech at the pre-release event for LIK , he remarked that his wife, Nayanthara, was backstage supporting him. He said, “As a wife and producer…I can’t afford to invite actress Nayanthara to an audio launch,” while laughing and remarking that he’s not sure she’ll join him on stage.

The pre-release event for Vignesh Shivan ’s upcoming Pradeep Ranganathan, Krithi Shetty and SJ Suryah-starrer Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) was held in Chennai on Tuesday evening. Even as many waited for his wife, actor Nayanthara , to join him on stage, the director remarked that he couldn’t ‘afford’ her. Given how rarely the actor attends film events, he got emotional when she joined him on stage.

The anchor couldn’t help but be surprised by how Nayanthara turned up on stage to support Vignesh as a wife, not as a producer or actor. For the unversed, the couple began dating after she worked in his debut directorial Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). They married in a private ceremony in Mahabalipuram in June 2022 and announced the birth of their twins via surrogacy in October of the same year.

On Valentine’s Day, Nayanthara wrote for Vignesh, “You are my greatest blessing, my Amma’s prayers finding their way to my heart. Ten years with you, yet I still miss you when you’re away, even for a single day.”

About Love Insurance Kompany Love Insurance Kompany is a sci-fi romance written and directed by Vignesh and produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. It stars Pradeep, Suryah and Krithi, along with Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika and Sunil Reddy.

The film was initially announced untitled in 2019 with Sivakarthikeyan starring and Lyca Productions producing; however, it was shelved due to budget concerns. It was revived in 2023 with Pradeep in the lead. The film has been postponed numerous times since its original September 15, 2025, release date. It is now releasing in theatres on April 10 in Tamil and Telugu.