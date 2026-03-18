Khushbu Sundar, Vishnu Manchu slam AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam for remark on Nayanthara: ‘Not political punching bags’

Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and actor Vishnu Manchu have spoken up in support of Nayanthara after AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam received flak for bringing up the actor while slamming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Khushbu and Vishnu penned notes on social media, pointing out that female actors aren’t ‘public property’ nor are they ‘punching bags’. Khushbu Sundar spoke up in support of Nayanthara after recent controversy.

Khushbu Sundar says female actors not tools for cheap jokes After Shanmugam received considerable backlash on Tuesday, Khushbu also took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam him, writing, “Women — especially female actors — are not your property, your talking point, or a commodity for every Tom, Dick and Harry to drag into conversations whenever it suits them. A female actor’s name is not a tool for cheap jokes, petty insults, or to justify someone’s argument. Using a woman’s identity to mock others or prove a point only exposes the mindset and upbringing of the person speaking.”

She also questioned if the MP would speak in the same manner about his family, “Enough is Enough. Every man in this world is born to a woman. Before you casually comment on a female actor, ask yourself — would you speak the same way if the example was your mother, sister, wife, daughter, or someone from your own family? A female actor may be a public figure, but she is not public property. Respect her the same way you would respect any woman in any profession. Dignity should not depend on someone’s profession.”

She ended her note by stating that more than embarrassing Nayanthara, Shanmugam’s remark exposes his mindset. “When people make such degrading remarks, they do not embarrass the woman they speak about — they only expose their own mindset, their poor upbringing, and their lack of basic human decency. It is not just disrespectful. It is a shame to humanity. And remember, respect is never a one way traffic. #narishakti #RespectWomen,” summer up Khushbu.