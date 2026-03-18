Khushbu Sundar, Vishnu Manchu slam AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam for remark on Nayanthara: ‘Not political punching bags’
AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam recently brought up Nayanthara to criticise Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and has received backlash for it.
Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar and actor Vishnu Manchu have spoken up in support of Nayanthara after AIADMK MP CV Shanmugam received flak for bringing up the actor while slamming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Khushbu and Vishnu penned notes on social media, pointing out that female actors aren’t ‘public property’ nor are they ‘punching bags’.
Khushbu Sundar says female actors not tools for cheap jokes
After Shanmugam received considerable backlash on Tuesday, Khushbu also took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam him, writing, “Women — especially female actors — are not your property, your talking point, or a commodity for every Tom, Dick and Harry to drag into conversations whenever it suits them. A female actor’s name is not a tool for cheap jokes, petty insults, or to justify someone’s argument. Using a woman’s identity to mock others or prove a point only exposes the mindset and upbringing of the person speaking.”
She also questioned if the MP would speak in the same manner about his family, “Enough is Enough. Every man in this world is born to a woman. Before you casually comment on a female actor, ask yourself — would you speak the same way if the example was your mother, sister, wife, daughter, or someone from your own family? A female actor may be a public figure, but she is not public property. Respect her the same way you would respect any woman in any profession. Dignity should not depend on someone’s profession.”
She ended her note by stating that more than embarrassing Nayanthara, Shanmugam’s remark exposes his mindset. “When people make such degrading remarks, they do not embarrass the woman they speak about — they only expose their own mindset, their poor upbringing, and their lack of basic human decency. It is not just disrespectful. It is a shame to humanity. And remember, respect is never a one way traffic. #narishakti #RespectWomen,” summer up Khushbu.
Vishnu Manchu says actors are not political punching bags
Vishnu also took to X to pen a note about the controversy, writing, “Reading about the political campaigns in my Tamil Nadu. Felt It’s in extremely poor taste to drag actresses into political narratives. Not just in TN but anywhere. Actors are not political punching bags. They are individuals with families, dignity, and a life beyond the screen. Public discourse cannot come at the cost of basic respect, especially towards women. Indian culture, at its core, places women as Shakti, to be respected, not reduced to headlines or insults. Let’s do better.”
What did MP CV Shanmugam say about Nayanthara?
On Tuesday, AIADMK MP Shanmugam referred to Nayanthara while ridiculing TN CM MK Stalin’s initiative titled ‘Tell us your dream’. At a protest against DMK dispensation in Villupuram, he remarked, “I want Nayanthara, will you fulfill? Will the Chief Minister fulfill someone's dream to marry Nayanthara?” After backlash, he expressed regret and clarified that his remarks were a ‘mistake’ and there was no ‘malicious intent’ behind them. A spokesperson for the party, however, distanced the AIADMK from the derogatory remark, as per PTI.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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