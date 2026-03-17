South Indian Film Artistes Association slams AIADMK MP Shanmugam over ‘I want Nayanthara’ remark, demands his apology
AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam's comment on actor Nayanthara has sparked backlash. Now, the South Indian Film Artistes Association (SIAA) has slammed the remarks.
A controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam made a remark involving actor Nayanthara during a women safety rally, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling DMK. During an AIADMK protest in Villupuram, Shanmugam said, “I want Nayanthara, will you fulfill? Will the Chief Minister fulfill someone's dream to marry Nayanthara?”
South Indian Film Artistes Association condemns remarks
As per the latest update from the news agency ANI, the South Indian Film Artistes Association (SIAA) has strongly condemned the remark. In a statement addressed to the MP, the association said it had received widespread outrage from members of the film fraternity following a video of his recent speech. It began, "To Honorable Member of Parliament Mr C V Shanmugam, we have come across the extremely derogatory and shameful video of your recent speech. Since then, strong condemnations and expressions of anger from members of the film fraternity have been pouring in through mobile communications. During an election, political parties may express their views and ideologies as they wish; however, those in positions of responsibility, especially those elected by the people must exercise utmost care and dignity in their choice of words."
"Unfortunately, you abandoned parliamentary decorum and made highly objectionable remarks over a public address system, dragging our colleague, actress Nayanthara, into your speech. This is strongly condemnable," the statement read.
"Sir, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam once urged people to dream. But can such dreams of the people be fulfilled by asking a neighbouring country? The dreams of the people are about having a roof over a poor man's head, education for a farmer's son, employment opportunities for a middle-class woman, infrastructure for entrepreneurs, and security for the soldier guarding our borders. In such a context, how can we appreciate the manner in which you openly and shamelessly expressed your own "dream" at a public gathering?" it read further.
‘Are there not enough examples of powerful women in politics?’
SIAA questioned the propriety of targeting women from the film industry and said, "This is the era of women. There is no field where they are absent from launching rockets into the sky to serving as doctors, teachers, lawyers, operating heavy machinery, and even driving buses. Are there not enough examples of powerful women in politics, such as Indira Gandhi and your own leader, Jayalalithaa? In such a scenario, what kind of political decency is it to speak so disrespectfully about women in the film industry? Is this what your ideology teaches? Were you guided to speak this way by your leaders, or do they endorse such remarks?"
The association demanded an apology from Shanmugam and sought assurance that he would refrain from making disrespectful remarks about women in the future
“Because you still hold the respect accorded to a representative elected by the people, we, the members of the film fraternity, collectively and with one voice, demand an apology from you. We also seek your assurance that you will not, in the future, speak disrespectfully about women associated with our industry.”
Nayanthara is often called as the ‘Lady Superstar’ of Indian cinema, known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam-language films. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She will be seen next in Yash-starrer Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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