South Indian Film Artistes Association slams AIADMK MP Shanmugam over ‘I want Nayanthara’ remark, demands his apology

A controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam made a remark involving actor Nayanthara during a women safety rally, drawing sharp reactions from the ruling DMK. During an AIADMK protest in Villupuram, Shanmugam said, “I want Nayanthara, will you fulfill? Will the Chief Minister fulfill someone's dream to marry Nayanthara?” Shanmugan made the comment on Nayanthara during an AIADMK protest in Villupuram.

South Indian Film Artistes Association condemns remarks As per the latest update from the news agency ANI, the South Indian Film Artistes Association (SIAA) has strongly condemned the remark. In a statement addressed to the MP, the association said it had received widespread outrage from members of the film fraternity following a video of his recent speech. It began, "To Honorable Member of Parliament Mr C V Shanmugam, we have come across the extremely derogatory and shameful video of your recent speech. Since then, strong condemnations and expressions of anger from members of the film fraternity have been pouring in through mobile communications. During an election, political parties may express their views and ideologies as they wish; however, those in positions of responsibility, especially those elected by the people must exercise utmost care and dignity in their choice of words."

"Unfortunately, you abandoned parliamentary decorum and made highly objectionable remarks over a public address system, dragging our colleague, actress Nayanthara, into your speech. This is strongly condemnable," the statement read.

"Sir, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam once urged people to dream. But can such dreams of the people be fulfilled by asking a neighbouring country? The dreams of the people are about having a roof over a poor man's head, education for a farmer's son, employment opportunities for a middle-class woman, infrastructure for entrepreneurs, and security for the soldier guarding our borders. In such a context, how can we appreciate the manner in which you openly and shamelessly expressed your own "dream" at a public gathering?" it read further.

‘Are there not enough examples of powerful women in politics?’ SIAA questioned the propriety of targeting women from the film industry and said, "This is the era of women. There is no field where they are absent from launching rockets into the sky to serving as doctors, teachers, lawyers, operating heavy machinery, and even driving buses. Are there not enough examples of powerful women in politics, such as Indira Gandhi and your own leader, Jayalalithaa? In such a scenario, what kind of political decency is it to speak so disrespectfully about women in the film industry? Is this what your ideology teaches? Were you guided to speak this way by your leaders, or do they endorse such remarks?"

The association demanded an apology from Shanmugam and sought assurance that he would refrain from making disrespectful remarks about women in the future

“Because you still hold the respect accorded to a representative elected by the people, we, the members of the film fraternity, collectively and with one voice, demand an apology from you. We also seek your assurance that you will not, in the future, speak disrespectfully about women associated with our industry.”

Nayanthara is often called as the ‘Lady Superstar’ of Indian cinema, known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam-language films. She is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. She will be seen next in Yash-starrer Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas.