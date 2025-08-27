LIK First Punch: Pradeep Ranganathan returns with a love story set in 2040. Can you spot shoutouts to Yash, Rajinikanth?

The first teaser of Pradeep Ranganathan's next- Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) is out! Titled the first punch, the one-minute-long teaser stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty in a futuristic rom-com set in the year 2040. Written and directed by Anirudh Ravichander, LIK is all set to release in theatres on October 17. Love Insurance Kompany is set to release in theatres on October 17.

LIK First Punch

The fun and quirky teaser introduces the viewer to the world that has changed vastly in the year 20140. The narrator is a robotwho explains that even though so many new discoveries have made it easier for the rest of the generation, one person remains who wants to find something that barely exists—love. He does not want situationships, textalationships, delusionships, breadcrumbing, or benching.

Pradeep's character still believes in love at first sight, and one day, he bumps into Kirthi Shetty's character. Their budding romance poses a threat to Love Insurance Kompany, which is headed by SJ Suryah. He wants their idea of ‘pure love’ to be erased once and for all.

Rajinikanth and Yash references

The fun teaser also includes many meta-references, including a hat tip to Rajinikanth in a shot of the film, which has a Thalaivar 189 poster up. Then there is a poster of Yash with the movie titled Mission Impossible 14.

The teaser also features a song that was composed by Anirudh a decade ago, Enakenna Yaarum Illaye, which came as a surprise. Reacting to the teaser, a fan commented, “Nostalgic runs through the veins! Vintage Ani!” Another fan commented, “A fresh new futuristic concept in Tamil cinema! Looks so good!” A second fan said, “The Aako song at the end triggered insane nostalgia, man!”

LIK also stars Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj, and Sunil Reddy. Ravi Varman has handled the cinematography, while T Muthuraj is the production designer. Nayanthara has produced the film.