Dragon OTT release date: When and where to watch Pradeep Ranganathan, Kayadu Lohar, Anupama Parameswaran's film

Dragon OTT release date: Director Ashwath Marimuthu’s coming-of-age comedy Dragon, headlined by actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan, will be released on OTT soon. Netflix India announced the film’s OTT release on its social media on Tuesday. Here’s when and where it will stream. (Also Read: Simbu plays manmadhan in my film, reveals Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu) Dragon OTT release date: Anupama Parameswaran and Pradeep Ranganathan in a still from the film.

Dragon OTT release date on Netflix

Netflix India shared a poster of Pradeep from the film on their X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, writing, “Some dragons don’t breathe fire, because their comebacks are hotter. Watch Dragon on Netflix, out 21 March in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. #DragonOnNetflix.”

The poster sees Pradeep looking stressed while sitting on a stack of books with a textbook in his hand. The film will be released in all south Indian languages and Hindi.

Fans were thrilled that they’ll soon be able to watch the comedy at home, with one fan commenting, “Good entertainer. The hero resembled very much like Dhanush. Trying to act like him. I enjoyed the movie. Right mix of everything with popcorn and coke. So loved it.” Another wrote, “Dragon coming to shattered Netfix previous records.”

Some seemed surprised that the film will releasing on OTT already when it has been running well in theatres since its release on February 21. One person wrote, “What… coming so early? It is running well in the theatres now.”

About Dragon

Dragon also stars Kayadu Lohar and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles, with Mysskin, Gautham Vasudev Menon, KS Ravikumar and George Maryan in key roles. According to Sacnilk, the film collected ₹90.30 crore net in India and ₹146.50 crore worldwide in 24 days, making it Pradeep’s second ₹100 crore film after Love Today.

The film tells the story of an unambitious man called D Raghavan, aka Dragon, who decides to be successful by any means after he experiences heartbreak. However, right on the precipice of having everything he dreamt of, Raghavan’s past catches up with him in more ways than one.