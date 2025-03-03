Dragon worldwide box office collection day 10: Pradeep Ranganathan collects his 2nd 100 crore

Dragon worldwide box office collection day 10: Ashwath Marimuthu's coming-of-age comedy, the Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer Dragon, was released in theatres on February 21 and has since crossed the ₹100 crore gross mark worldwide. The film received mixed reviews from critics and the audience but has done well at the box office. (Also Read: Simbu plays manmadhan in my film, reveals Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu) Dragon worldwide box office collection day 10: Pradeep Ranganathan in a still from the film.

Ashwath gets his first ₹ 100 crore, Pradeep his second

Director Ashwath, who previously directed the 2020 rom-com Oh My Kadavule, announced the news on Instagram, elated to have made his first ₹100 crore. He wrote, “Dear audience, 100 crore thanks for all the love you have given my team #dragon. Personally when some tried to break my confidence before release ‘ Nanga irukom pathukalam’ sonna unga elarukum nandri. will correct the mistakes in this film and give my next is all I can promise. #first100cr.”

He also congratulated Pradeep on his second ₹100 crore and wrote, “Extremely happy for my team, my producers @agsentertainment & my hero @pradeep_ranganathan for second 100crore as well.” Pradeep, who debuted as a director with the 2019 film Comali, both directed and debuted as an actor with the 2022 hit Love Today. With that project, he earned his first ₹100 crore. It was recently also remade in Hindi as Loveyapa. He will soon star in Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany.

The box office numbers

Ashwath and Pradeep posted that Dragon, which was released in Telugu as Return of the Dragon, collected ₹100 crore gross worldwide in 10 days of release. According to Sacnilk, Dragon opened to ₹6.5 crore in India, earning ₹50.3 crore net in its first week. According to early estimates, the film collected ₹72.50 crore net in India in 10 days. The trade website states it crossed the ₹95 crore mark worldwide within 9 days of release.

Dragon tells the story of D Ragavan Dhanapal, aka Dragon, who leads an aimless life after leaving college until he experiences heartbreak. Just when he cleans up his life and is on the path to redemption, his past catches up with him. Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar also play lead roles in the film. George Maryan, KS Ravikumar, and Gautham Vasudev Menon play key roles.