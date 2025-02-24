Kayadu Lohar admits to ‘fake it till I make it’ after co-star Pradeep Ranganathan rags her for making memes on herself

Actors Kayadu Lohar and Pradeep Ranganathan are busy promoting their recent release, Dragon. In one of their promotional videos for the film, they played a Love Today-themed game and exchanged phones, leading Pradeep to expose Kayadu’s PR game. (Also Read: Dragon review: Pradeep Ranganathan and Ashwath Marimuthu deliver a fun-filled, youthful entertainer) Pradeep Ranganathan and Kayadu Lohar in a still from Dragon.

Kayadu Lohar admits to doing her own PR

Pradeep was scrolling through Kayadu’s phone when he revealed he found a ‘different app’ on her phone, stating it was a meme creation app. After looking shocked, Kayadu laughed and asked Pradeep not to ‘go there’. But he read out, “Kayadu Lohar is at the top of Telugu cinema,” ragging her about making memes about herself.

Director Ashwath Marimuthu also chipped in and explained, “She’s taking her own photo and putting - the next top heroine in Telugu cinema.” Even as she looked embarrassed, Pradeep kept ragging Kayadu in jest for making memes and sending them out to pages. She finally caved in and firmly said, “That’s called PR. If nobody’s doing it, you have to do it. Fake it till you make it.”

Later in the video, Ashwath commented about it again and said, “But isn’t it awkward? A girl creating her own memes.” He even joked that he’d make memes for her, while Pradeep chipped in and joked that she likes to “create and look at them” for her happiness. “In two months, there’ll be fan pages for you,” Pradeep joked, asking her to start a fan page for herself too.

Internet reacts

Fans defended Kayadu after a clip of it began appearing on social media. One fan commented on X (formerly Twitter), “But she will surely become... no doubt after watching her in DRAGON.” Another wrote, “She is speaking the truth.” One wondered why Pradeep had to point out the app, “Chusinodu ignore cheyyachuga (He could’ve ignored it).” while another wondered, “Ila chesthunna celebraties entha mandhi unnarooooooo....! (I wonder how many celebrities do this).”

Dragon was released in Tamil and Telugu on February 21 and received favourable reviews. It stars Anupama Parameswaran as one of the leads. The film clashed with the Dhanush-directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, starring his nephew Pavish.