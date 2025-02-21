Dragon Twitter reviews: Fans think Pradeep Ranganathan's film is better than Dhanush's Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam

Dragon Twitter reviews: Ashwath Marimuthu's film starring Pradeep Ranganathan was released in theatres this Friday. The film faced stiff competition from the Dhanush-directorial Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) but received favourable reviews from fans if X (formerly Twitter) is anything to go by. (Also Read: Tamil actor Srusti Dange walks out of Prabhu Deva's concert, calls out event team over ‘discrimination’: It truly hurts) Dragon Twitter reviews: Pradeep Ranganathan in a still from the film.

Dragon Twitter reviews

One X user reviewed the film and stated that it had many laugh-out-loud moments, “Kudos to Ashwath Marimuthu, Superb Writing. Pradeep-A new hero is born, Gud Perf. Myskin, GVM, Anupama Pakka. Harshath rocks. Leon’s BGM & songs supports. Title Idea, Interview Scene, Premam, Birthday seq r ROFL. Thoroughly Engaging & Entertaining. WORTH Watch!” One simply wrote, “Dragon >>> Neek.” Another wrote, “#Dragon - BLOCKBUSTER. #NEEK - Below Average.”

One fan pointed out that while Dragon takes time to kick things into motion, it’s worth it once it does, “#Dragon half way through. Takes time to pick up but once the story kicks in, Ashwath takes you on an engrossing experience with a fresh treatment. The film no where resembles DON and if the second half clicks, this will do wonders at the BO. A well written film so far.” One even commented that “Archana akka hit streak continues” referring to producer Archana Kalpathi scoring a hit after Vijay’s The GOAT.

One fan called the film a ‘harmless entertainer’ stating that Ashwath is careful about what he wants the audience to take away from it, “#Dragon - An Ashwath Marimuthu Winner!! I Really Want to start this with saying, This is a Very Responsible, Good, Harmless Entertainer where the Creator @Dir_Ashwath has really been very careful about what he wants the audience to take away from this film..” An X user agreed calling Dragon another hit for Ashwath after Oh My Kadavule.

However, not everyone was impressed, with one fan writing that NEEK was a better film than Dragon, criticising Pradeep for not improving his acting since Love Today. Disagreeing with a fan who called Dragon a better film than NEEK, they wrote, “90 % perc review reviewers giving postiver review for #NEEK. #dragon same old formula and cring acting by pradeep. still he is in love today mode.”

Another unimpressed audience member hoped the second half of Dragon was better than the first half, “Today's loosu koo decision I took.. First half not done yet..Just hoping someone will save second half with something good to offer. #Dragon.”

But one person thought the film might be a ‘decent hit’ even if it wasn’t as funny as Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, “#Dragon Movie and content wise #Don >>> #Dragon although youth will enjoy this as it has liplock double meaning and cringe comedies. This has more meme worthy and entertaining scenes. #PradeepRanganathan improved his acting a bit since Love today. Will be decent hit!”

About Dragon

Dragon revolves around Ragavan, played by Pradeep, a reckless and impulsive college student. After academic setbacks and heartbreak, his greed for power and wealth pushes him to commit fraud. What begins as a shortcut to success soon snowballs into much more than he can control. Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, KS Ravikumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, VJ Siddhu and Harshath Khan also star in it.