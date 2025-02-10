Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam trailer: Dhanush directs a ‘usual’ love story with a twist. Watch

Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam trailer: Dhanush returns to direction after 2017’s Pa Paandi and 2024’s Raayan with the coming-of-age film Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK). Starring Pavish, Anikha Surendran and Priya Prakash Varrier, he describes the film as your ‘usual’ love story in the trailer. (Also Read: Exclusive: AGS Entertainment partners with Connekkt Media for Dhanush’s Ilaiyaraaja biopic) Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam trailer: Dhanush wrote, directed and produced the coming-of-age film.

Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam trailer

Dhanush released the trailer of Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam on Monday. The film will be released in Telugu as Jaabilamma Neeku Antha Kopama. The trailer starts with Dhanush calling his film’s story ‘usual’.

In it, Pavish plays a chef called Prabhu, who falls for Priya’s character. The twist in the tale comes when his ex-girlfriend, played by Anikha, is about to marry a handsome guy, and jealousy rears its ugly head. Sarathkumar plays Anikha’s father, and we’re shown a glimpse of how issues from Prabhu’s past catch up with him.

Fans who thought the film’s story was relatable left comments like, “Ultimate, everyone faces this situation once in their life for sure #neek.” and “LESGOOOO another blockbuster from Dhanush anna and co.”

About Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam

NEEK was written, directed, and produced by Dhanush under Wunderbar Films. It will be released in theatres on February 21. GV Prakash composed the film’s music. Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan also star in the rom-com. NEEK will feature Priyanka Arul Mohan in a special appearance in the song Golden Sparrow and Dhanush will star in a cameo.

The film was initially supposed to be directed by Dhanush’s ex-wife, Soundarya Rajinikanth. It was announced in 2016 that Dhanush would be in the lead role, but it never took off. Later, Dhanush borrowed the script and revived it in 2023. Filming commenced in December of that year with a fresh cast.

Apart from NEEK, Dhanush also directs Idly Kadai, which will be released in theatres on April 10. He stars in the film along with Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj and Rajkiran.