Exclusive: AGS Entertainment partners with Connekkt Media for Dhanush’s Ilaiyaraaja biopic

In 2024, the official biopic of renowned music maestro Ilaiyaraaja was announced with Kollywood star Dhanush stepping into the musician’s shoes. There have been rumours that the movie was dropped as Dhanush has been working on his Idly Kadai and director Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishq Mein. However, Hindustan Times has now learnt that this was not true and things have been progressing as far as the biopic is concerned. Dhanush will portray music maestro Ilaiyaraaja in an upcoming biopic, produced by AGS Entertainment and Connekkt Media.

Update on Ilaiyaraaja biopic

Film industry sources told Hindustan Times exclusively that the latest development is that a big Tamil production house has joined hands with Connekkt Media to produce the film. Sources told HT, “Well known producers AGS Entertainment have partnered with Connekkt Media to produce the Ilaiyaraaja biopic. And the script of the film is ready and the movie is in the pre-production stage.”

The sources refused to divulge more details as to when the movie would start production but it would likely be after Dhanush completes the two films he is working on currently.

About the film

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Ilaiyaraaja biopic as it is being highly anticipated among the audience and Dhanush fans. Ilaiyaraaja has a highly illustrious career and a life story that could make for a compelling narrative. His achievements are unparalleled to this date.

AGS Entertainment had a massive superhit with Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT in 2024 directed by Venkat Prabhu. The GOAT went on to gross over ₹450 crore at the worldwide box office. The production house is gearing up for its Hindi film release Loveyapa on February 7, a remake of the 2022 successful film Love Today. Loveyapa stars Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. AGS is currently producing actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon being directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.