From Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt to Guinness World Records to May 28 release: Everything we know about 7 Dogs so far

The action thriller 7 Dogs, starring Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, and Monica Bellucci, already sounds exciting. Backed by Saudi Arabia and mounted on a huge scale, the upcoming international action thriller is already making headlines and is set for May 28 release in India. Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt’s 7 Dogs gets release date for India.

Directed by filmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, best known for the Bad Boys franchise, the film is preparing for its theatrical rollout ahead of Eid Al-Adha. From large-scale practical explosions to its mix of Arab cinema, Bollywood and Hollywood-style action filmmaking, here’s everything we know about 7 Dogs so far.

A high-stakes action story at the centre At the heart of the film are Egyptian stars Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz, who play two men from completely different worlds forced into an uneasy alliance during an international crisis.

Ahmed Ezz is set to portray an Interpol officer, while Karim Abdel Aziz plays a feared crime boss. Their worlds collide after the emergence of a dangerous weaponised narcotic that threatens to destabilise the Middle East.

While the makers are still keeping several plot details secret, the film is expected to combine espionage, crime thriller storytelling, and large-scale action across multiple countries and locations.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s special appearances One of the biggest talking points surrounding the film is the inclusion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances. Even brief glimpses of the actors in promotional material have already gone viral online, especially among Indian audiences excited to see the two stars share screen space in an international production.

Monica Bellucci’s involvement has also sparked curiosity about the project, giving 7 Dogs a feel of a large-scale global crossover film.