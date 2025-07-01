NASA+ is coming to Netflix: Watch rocket launches and spacewalks live this summer

OTT platform Netflix is blasting off into new territory: outer space. In a landmark partnership announced on Monday, the streaming giant and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) revealed that NASA+ programming will be available on the platform later this summer, giving subscribers front-row seats to the cosmos. NASA+ to join Netflix this summer.(UnSplash)

According to a press note from NASA, the deal will allow Netflix users to stream live rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, real-time Earth views from the International Space Station (ISS), and other exciting moments from the agency’s science and exploration missions.

Historic NASA-Netflix collaboration makes space exploration more accessible

The streaming platform has shown growing interest in live TV, and this collaboration marks the first time Netflix will host NASA’s live content. In recent years, the platform has ventured into live programming through exclusive comedy specials, award shows, and sporting events, said a TechCrunch report.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+ at the agency’s Washington headquarters, said they aim to present the story of space exploration to the “broadest possible audience.” She added that NASA+ and Netflix were both committed to a golden age of innovation and exploration to inspire new generations “right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand.”

NASA has collaborated with Prime Video

NASA+, launched in 2023, is the agency’s ad-free, free-to-access streaming service, already available through the NASA app and website. It features curated content, documentaries and livestreams that showcase NASA’s missions, discoveries and technologies.

By joining forces with Netflix, which has over 700 million global users, NASA aims to expand its reach. However, it is not NASA’s first foray into popular streaming platforms. They have a FAST channel with Prime Video, which was launched earlier this year. The partnership with Netflix is expected to further increase its exposure due to the platform’s massive user base.

When and what to expect

The partnership will go live this summer. Full programming schedules will be made public closer to the launch date. Besides a live feed, NASA+ will offer documentaries, interviews and behind-the-scenes elements from missions and scientific advances.

FAQs

Q: What is NASA+?

NASA+ is NASA’s official ad-free streaming service offering live events, documentaries and educational content about space missions and discoveries.

Q: Is NASA+ free on Netflix?

Yes. NASA+ content will be included in standard Netflix subscriptions at no additional cost.

Q: What will be shown on NASA+ on Netflix?

Rocket launches, ISS spacewalks, Earth views from space, mission briefings and other real-time content.

Q: When will NASA+ be available on Netflix?

The programming is expected to launch later in Summer 2025. Exact dates will be announced soon.

Q: Will NASA+ still be available outside Netflix?

Yes. NASA+ will remain free and ad-free through the NASA app and the agency’s official website.