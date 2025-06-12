BBC slams David Walliams for 'unacceptable' Nazi salutes while shooting comedy show

The BBC has slammed British comedian and children's author David Walliams for making two Nazi salutes during a recording this week. The salutes were made while Walliams was recording the BBC One Christmas special of ‘Would I Lie To You’, a comedy panel show, on Tuesday. David Walliams made the gestures while filming a segment

BBC and the show's production company have said the gestures were "completely unacceptable.” They confirmed that the segment would not be aired and issued an apology for the incident.

David Walliams made the gestures while filming a segment where a fellow panelist recalled an incident about injuring the wrist while waving. The children’s author reportedly joined in with increasingly vigorous waves, which culminated in him holding out his arm in a Nazi salute.

David Walliams makes Nazi salute: What happened

According to a statement by the BBC, the incident occurred when actress Helen George was re-enacting a prompt about how she sprained her wrist while waving during her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stint in 2015. Walliams reportedly did a Nazi salute in the same segment.

Host Rob Brydon told Walliams that the show would be aired before the 9 pm watershed, indicating that his behavior was not suitable for a family audience. However, Walliams made the gesture again during a discussion about George’s experience. He also added a sexual gesture with his other hand.

What BBC said on the incident

A spokesperson for the BBC apologized for the offence caused by the incident. “The use of such an offensive gesture is completely unacceptable and we apologize to all at the recording for the offence caused,” they said.

Banijay UK, which owns the production company Zeppotron, who produced the show, confirmed that the segment would not be broadcast.

David Walliams past controversies

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was at the center of another controversy a few years ago. Walliams left ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ after over a decade when a recording of his insulting comments about contestants became public.

1. Why is David Walliams famous?

The actor and comedian is known for his role in the BBC One sitcom Big School. His partnership with Matt Lucas on sketch shows like Come Fly with Me and Little Britain have made him popular.

2. Did David Walliams have a wife?

Yes, he was married to Dutch supermodel Lara Stone from 2010 to 2015.

3. Why did David Walliams stop BGT?

The Little Britain co-creator left the show when an audio recording of him making disrespectful comments about contestants was leaked in 2022.