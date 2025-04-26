Pope Francis funeral news live: Donald Trump, Droupadi Murmu to attend pontiff's last rites today

Pope Francis funeral news live updates: Pope Francis, the Vatican pontiff who passed away on Monday at the age of 88 years, will be laid to rest in Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore basilica on Saturday, April 26. His funeral will take place in St Peter's Square in the Vatican. Several leaders from across the world, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu and US President Donald Trump will be in attendance at the funeral to their last respects to the pontiff....Read More

Pope Francis funeral time: Pope Francis' funeral will begin at 10 am local time (around 1:30 pm IST) on Saturday morning. His coffin will be taken out of St Peter's Basilica to the public square. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will preside over the funeral mass, while also being joined by 220 cardinals, 750 bishops and priests near the altar, and over 4,000 priests in the square.

The funeral mass is expected to be over by 11:45 am local time (around 3:15 pm IST), following which the Pope's coffin will be taken for burial. Pope Francis will be buried privately, and his tomb will be open to the public from Sunday morning, the Vatican said.

Pope Francis funeral | Top points