Pope Francis funeral news live: Donald Trump, Droupadi Murmu to attend pontiff's last rites today
Pope Francis funeral news live updates: Pope Francis, the Vatican pontiff who passed away on Monday at the age of 88 years, will be laid to rest in Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore basilica on Saturday, April 26. His funeral will take place in St Peter's Square in the Vatican. Several leaders from across the world, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu and US President Donald Trump will be in attendance at the funeral to their last respects to the pontiff....Read More
Pope Francis funeral time: Pope Francis' funeral will begin at 10 am local time (around 1:30 pm IST) on Saturday morning. His coffin will be taken out of St Peter's Basilica to the public square. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will preside over the funeral mass, while also being joined by 220 cardinals, 750 bishops and priests near the altar, and over 4,000 priests in the square.
The funeral mass is expected to be over by 11:45 am local time (around 3:15 pm IST), following which the Pope's coffin will be taken for burial. Pope Francis will be buried privately, and his tomb will be open to the public from Sunday morning, the Vatican said.
Pope Francis funeral | Top points
- Pope Francis will be laid to rest at Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in Rome on Saturday morning. His burial will be preceded by around a 90-minutes-long funeral mass.
- The pontiff's wooden and zinc coffin, which was sealed on Friday evening, will be placed in front of the basilica before a temporary raised altar.
- The funeral mass will begin with a reading of liturgical texts, followed by a homily by Cardinal Re, a universal prayer in several languages, the consecration of the bread and wine, participants exchanging a sign of peace or handshake, the Eucharist, a moment of silence, and lastly the sprinkling of holy water on the coffin.
- Several dignitaries will be in attendance at the Pope's funeral, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu, US President Donald Trump, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Argentinian President Javier Milei, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, among other big names.
Pope Francis funeral news live: Mourners race to get standing room spot in St Peter's Square
As many as 200,000 people are likely to attend Pope Francis' funeral in St Peter's Square on Saturday.
The ceremony, which will witness in attendance several dignitaries from across the globe, is also one big event for the mourners in Rome.
Mourners are rushing to get themselves a standing room spot in the Square.
Pope Francis funeral news live: Key points of funeral procession route
Though it will not be possible for mourners to follow the funeral procession, members of the public will be able to watch it pass by from behind metal barriers placed along the route.
The key points of the Pope Francis' funeral route are:
- Porta del Perugino (a western gate out of the Vatican City)
- Crossing the River Tiber
- Corso Vittorio Emanuele
- Piazza Venezia
- Via dei Fori Imperiali
- Colosseum
- Via Labicana
- Via Merulana
The coffin will arrive at Santa Maria Maggiore and then the burial, presided over by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, will take place in private.
Pope Francis funeral news live: What happens in a funeral mass?
Before Pope Francis is laid to rest, a funeral mass will take place under the presidence of Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.
The ceremony, which will be around 90-minutes-long, will have in attendance 224 cardinals, and 750 priests and bishops.
In chronological order, the funeral mass will witness:
- Reading of liturgical texts
- A homily by Cardinal Re
- A universal prayer in several languages
- The consecration of the bread and wine
- Participants exchanging a sign of peace or handshake
- The Eucharist
- A moment of silence
- The sprinkling of holy water on the coffin
At the end of the mass, the pontiff's coffin will be taken inside St Peter's Basilica.
Pope Francis funeral news live: What happens when?
The funeral of Pope Francis will begin with the opening of St Peter's Square. Following which a funeral mass will begin. This will be presided over by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re.
The ceremony is likely to last for about 90 minutes, with 224 cardinals, 750 priests and bishops in attendance.
After the end of the mass, the coffin will be taken inside the St Peter's Basilica. Following this, the coffin will be taken to Santa Maria Maggiore, where the pontiff will be laid to rest.
Pope Francis funeral news live: Taiwan envoy hopes to chat with world leaders at funeral
Taiwan's envoy, former Vice President Chen Chien-jen, who will attend the Pope Francis' funeral in Rome on Saturday said that he aims to use his presence there to "have a good chat" with world leaders who are friendly to Taipei.
Chen said he would do his best to have "good interactions" with other countries whose leaders are also going to the funeral, a Reuters report said.
Taiwan's Central News Agency said that Chen "will seize the opportunity to have a good chat, even if it is just a few words, that's important, which is an opportunity to increase friendly relations".
Pope Francis funeral news live: African countries and their leaders in guest list
Here's a guest list of leaders from African countries:
ANGOLA: President Joao Lourenco
BURUNDI: Vice President Prosper Bazombanza
CAPE VERDE: President Jose Maria Neves
CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: President Faustin-Archange Touadera
DR CONGO: President Felix Tshisekedi
GABON: President Brice Oligui Nguema
KENYA: President William Ruto
LESOTHO: King Letsie III
MADAGASCAR: President Andry Rajoelina
MOROCCO: Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch
MOZAMBIQUE: President Daniel Chapo
SEYCHELLES: President Wavel Ramkalawan
SIERRA LEONE: President Julius Maada Bio
SOUTHERN AFRICA: Cardinal Stephen Brislin, president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference
TOGO: President Faure Gnassingbe
Pope Francis funeral news live: Which Middle-East leaders will attend the funeral?
Among the attendees at Pope Francis' funeral, will be leaders from the Middle-East. They are:
IRAN: Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, representing President Masoud Pezeshkian
ISRAEL: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador to the Holy See
JORDAN: King Abdullah II and Queen Rania
LEBANON: President Joseph Aoun
PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY: Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa
QATAR: Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi
Pope Francis funeral news live: Guest list from European countries
Following are the dignitaries from European countries, who will be in attendance at the Pope Francis' funeral:
ALBANIA: President Bajram Begaj
ANDORRA: Co-Prince Joan-Enric Vives Sicilia
ARMENIA: President Vahagn Khachaturyan
AUSTRIA: President Alexander Van der Bellen, Chancellor Christian Stocker
BELGIUM: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with Prime Minister Bart De Wever
BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA: President Zelika Cvijanovic
BULGARIA: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov
CROATIA: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic
CYPRUS: President Nikos Christodoulides
CZECH REPUBLIC: Prime Minister Petr Fiala
DENMARK: Queen Mary
ESTONIA: President Alar Karis
EUROPEAN UNION: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Antonio Costa
FINLAND: President Alexander Stubb
FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron
GEORGIA: President Mikheil Kavelashvili
GERMANY: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz
GREECE: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
HUNGARY: President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban
ICELAND: President Halla Tomasdottir
IRELAND: President Michael Higgins and Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin
ITALY: President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
KOSOVO: President Vjosa Osmani
LATVIA: President Edgars Rinkevics
LIECHTENSTEIN: Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie
LITHUANIA: President Gitanas Nauseda
LUXEMBOURG: Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Prime Minister Luc Frieden
MALTA: President Myriam Spiteri Debono
MOLDOVA: President Maia Sandu
MONACO: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene
MONTENEGRO: President Jakov Milatovic
NETHERLANDS: Prime Minister Dick Schoof
NORTH MACEDONIA: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova
NORWAY: Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide
POLAND: President Andrzej Duda
PORTUGAL: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro
ROMANIA: Interim president Ilie Bolojan
RUSSIA: Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova
SERBIA: Prime Minister Djuro Macut
SLOVAKIA: President Peter Pellegrini
SLOVENIA: President Natasa Pirc Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golob
SPAIN: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia
SWEDEN: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson
SWITZERLAND: President Karin Keller-Sutter
UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelensky
UNITED KINGDOM: Prince William representing King Charles III, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer
Pope Francis funeral news live: Attendees list from Americas
Here's a list of attendees from Americas:
ARGENTINA: President Javier Milei
BELIZE: Governor-General Froyla Tzalam
BRAZIL: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
CANADA: Governor General Mary Simon
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: President Luis Abinader
ECUADOR: President Daniel Noboa Azin
HONDURAS: President Xiomara Castro
UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump. Former president Joe Biden
Pope Francis funeral news live: Who all from Asia-pacific countries are attending the last rites?
Here's a list of attendees from Asia-Pacific countries:
INDIA: President Droupadi Murmu
BANGLADESH: Interim leader Muhammad Yunus
NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon
PHILIPPINES: President Ferdinand Marcos
INDONESIA: Former president Joko Widodo
EAST TIMOR: President Jose Ramos Horta
AUSTRALIA: Governor-General Sam Mostyn
Pope Francis funeral news live: Pontiff's coffin closed for public viewing
The public access to viewing Pope Francis one last time was closed on Friday. His wooden and zinc coffin was also sealed on that very evening in a private ceremony called the Rite of the Sealing of the Coffin at St Peter's Basilica.
Pope Francis funeral news live: About the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica
The Santa Maria Maggiore basilica will be the Pope Francis' final resting place. It is a fifth-century church located in the centre of Rome and already holds the tombs of seven popes.
Notably, the pontiff, who was devoted to the worship of the Virgin Mary, used to pray in Santa Maria Maggiore before leaving for trips abroad and upon his return to Rome.
The basilica, one of the four papal basilicas in Rome, holds the remains of several other renowned figures, such as the architect and sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini, who designed St Peter's Square and its surrounding columns.
The interior of Santa Maria Maggiore remains close to its origin, an AFP report said. The basilica holds some of the Church's most important relics, including an icon of the Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus, attributed to Saint Luke. It also holds pieces of wood believed to have been from Jesus' crib.
Pope Francis funeral news live: Where are the last rites taking place?
The last rites of the Pope Francis is taking place in Rome. The pontiff's coffin will be taken out of St Peter's Basilica and buried at Santa Maria Maggiore basilica.
Pope Francis funeral news: Last rites to begin at around 10 am
The funeral of Pope Francis will begin at 10 am local time (around 1:30 pm IST). His coffin will be taken out of St Peter's Basilica to the public square and then a funeral mass will take place. Following this, the pontiff's coffin will be buried at the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica.