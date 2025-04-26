Edit Profile
New Delhi
Saturday, Apr 26, 2025
    Live

    Pope Francis funeral news live: Donald Trump, Droupadi Murmu to attend pontiff's last rites today

    By Asmita Ravi Shankar
    Apr 26, 2025 11:11 AM IST
    Pope Francis's funeral news live updates: US President Donald Trump, along with his wife Melania, will also attend the funeral along with several other dignitaries.
    Pope Francis funeral news: Pope Francis' wooden and zinc coffin was sealed in the Vatican on Friday evening.
    Pope Francis funeral news: Pope Francis' wooden and zinc coffin was sealed in the Vatican on Friday evening.

    Pope Francis funeral news live updates: Pope Francis, the Vatican pontiff who passed away on Monday at the age of 88 years, will be laid to rest in Rome's Santa Maria Maggiore basilica on Saturday, April 26. His funeral will take place in St Peter's Square in the Vatican. Several leaders from across the world, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu and US President Donald Trump will be in attendance at the funeral to their last respects to the pontiff....Read More

    Pope Francis funeral time: Pope Francis' funeral will begin at 10 am local time (around 1:30 pm IST) on Saturday morning. His coffin will be taken out of St Peter's Basilica to the public square. Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re will preside over the funeral mass, while also being joined by 220 cardinals, 750 bishops and priests near the altar, and over 4,000 priests in the square.

    The funeral mass is expected to be over by 11:45 am local time (around 3:15 pm IST), following which the Pope's coffin will be taken for burial. Pope Francis will be buried privately, and his tomb will be open to the public from Sunday morning, the Vatican said.

    Pope Francis funeral | Top points

    • Pope Francis will be laid to rest at Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in Rome on Saturday morning. His burial will be preceded by around a 90-minutes-long funeral mass.
    • The pontiff's wooden and zinc coffin, which was sealed on Friday evening, will be placed in front of the basilica before a temporary raised altar.
    • The funeral mass will begin with a reading of liturgical texts, followed by a homily by Cardinal Re, a universal prayer in several languages, the consecration of the bread and wine, participants exchanging a sign of peace or handshake, the Eucharist, a moment of silence, and lastly the sprinkling of holy water on the coffin.
    • Several dignitaries will be in attendance at the Pope's funeral, including Indian President Droupadi Murmu, US President Donald Trump, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Argentinian President Javier Milei, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, among other big names.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 26, 2025 11:11 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: Mourners race to get standing room spot in St Peter's Square

    As many as 200,000 people are likely to attend Pope Francis' funeral in St Peter's Square on Saturday.

    The ceremony, which will witness in attendance several dignitaries from across the globe, is also one big event for the mourners in Rome.

    Mourners are rushing to get themselves a standing room spot in the Square.

    Apr 26, 2025 10:48 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: Key points of funeral procession route

    Though it will not be possible for mourners to follow the funeral procession, members of the public will be able to watch it pass by from behind metal barriers placed along the route.

    The key points of the Pope Francis' funeral route are:

    • Porta del Perugino (a western gate out of the Vatican City)
    • Crossing the River Tiber
    • Corso Vittorio Emanuele
    • Piazza Venezia
    • Via dei Fori Imperiali
    • Colosseum
    • Via Labicana
    • Via Merulana

    The coffin will arrive at Santa Maria Maggiore and then the burial, presided over by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, will take place in private.

    Apr 26, 2025 10:43 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: What happens in a funeral mass?

    Before Pope Francis is laid to rest, a funeral mass will take place under the presidence of Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

    The ceremony, which will be around 90-minutes-long, will have in attendance 224 cardinals, and 750 priests and bishops.

    In chronological order, the funeral mass will witness:

    • Reading of liturgical texts
    • A homily by Cardinal Re
    • A universal prayer in several languages
    • The consecration of the bread and wine
    • Participants exchanging a sign of peace or handshake
    • The Eucharist
    • A moment of silence
    • The sprinkling of holy water on the coffin

    At the end of the mass, the pontiff's coffin will be taken inside St Peter's Basilica.

    Apr 26, 2025 10:40 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: What happens when?

    The funeral of Pope Francis will begin with the opening of St Peter's Square. Following which a funeral mass will begin. This will be presided over by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Giovanni Battista Re.

    The ceremony is likely to last for about 90 minutes, with 224 cardinals, 750 priests and bishops in attendance.

    After the end of the mass, the coffin will be taken inside the St Peter's Basilica. Following this, the coffin will be taken to Santa Maria Maggiore, where the pontiff will be laid to rest.

    Apr 26, 2025 10:36 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: Taiwan envoy hopes to chat with world leaders at funeral

    Taiwan's envoy, former Vice President Chen Chien-jen, who will attend the Pope Francis' funeral in Rome on Saturday said that he aims to use his presence there to "have a good chat" with world leaders who are friendly to Taipei.

    Chen said he would do his best to have "good interactions" with other countries whose leaders are also going to the funeral, a Reuters report said.

    Taiwan's Central News Agency said that Chen "will seize the opportunity to have a good chat, even if it is just a few words, that's important, which is an opportunity to increase friendly relations".

    Apr 26, 2025 10:33 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: African countries and their leaders in guest list

    Here's a guest list of leaders from African countries:

    ANGOLA: President Joao Lourenco

    BURUNDI: Vice President Prosper Bazombanza

    CAPE VERDE: President Jose Maria Neves

    CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC: President Faustin-Archange Touadera

    DR CONGO: President Felix Tshisekedi

    GABON: President Brice Oligui Nguema

    KENYA: President William Ruto

    LESOTHO: King Letsie III

    MADAGASCAR: President Andry Rajoelina

    MOROCCO: Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch

    MOZAMBIQUE: President Daniel Chapo

    SEYCHELLES: President Wavel Ramkalawan

    SIERRA LEONE: President Julius Maada Bio

    SOUTHERN AFRICA: Cardinal Stephen Brislin, president of the Southern African Catholic Bishops' Conference

    TOGO: President Faure Gnassingbe

    Apr 26, 2025 10:33 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: Which Middle-East leaders will attend the funeral?

    Among the attendees at Pope Francis' funeral, will be leaders from the Middle-East. They are:

    IRAN: Culture Minister Abbas Salehi, representing President Masoud Pezeshkian

    ISRAEL: Yaron Sideman, Ambassador to the Holy See

    JORDAN: King Abdullah II and Queen Rania

    LEBANON: President Joseph Aoun

    PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY: Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa

    QATAR: Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

    Apr 26, 2025 10:32 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: Guest list from European countries

    Following are the dignitaries from European countries, who will be in attendance at the Pope Francis' funeral:

    ALBANIA: President Bajram Begaj

    ANDORRA: Co-Prince Joan-Enric Vives Sicilia

    ARMENIA: President Vahagn Khachaturyan

    AUSTRIA: President Alexander Van der Bellen, Chancellor Christian Stocker

    BELGIUM: King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, with Prime Minister Bart De Wever

    BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA: President Zelika Cvijanovic

    BULGARIA: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov

    CROATIA: President Zoran Milanovic, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic

    CYPRUS: President Nikos Christodoulides

    CZECH REPUBLIC: Prime Minister Petr Fiala

    DENMARK: Queen Mary

    ESTONIA: President Alar Karis

    EUROPEAN UNION: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Antonio Costa

    FINLAND: President Alexander Stubb

    FRANCE: President Emmanuel Macron

    GEORGIA: President Mikheil Kavelashvili

    GERMANY: President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz

    GREECE: Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

    HUNGARY: President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban

    ICELAND: President Halla Tomasdottir

    IRELAND: President Michael Higgins and Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin

    ITALY: President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

    KOSOVO: President Vjosa Osmani

    LATVIA: President Edgars Rinkevics

    LIECHTENSTEIN: Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie

    LITHUANIA: President Gitanas Nauseda

    LUXEMBOURG: Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, Prime Minister Luc Frieden

    MALTA: President Myriam Spiteri Debono

    MOLDOVA: President Maia Sandu

    MONACO: Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene

    MONTENEGRO: President Jakov Milatovic

    NETHERLANDS: Prime Minister Dick Schoof

    NORTH MACEDONIA: President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova

    NORWAY: Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide

    POLAND: President Andrzej Duda

    PORTUGAL: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and Prime Minister Luis Montenegro

    ROMANIA: Interim president Ilie Bolojan

    RUSSIA: Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova

    SERBIA: Prime Minister Djuro Macut

    SLOVAKIA: President Peter Pellegrini

    SLOVENIA: President Natasa Pirc Musar and Prime Minister Robert Golob

    SPAIN: King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia

    SWEDEN: King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, as well as Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

    SWITZERLAND: President Karin Keller-Sutter

    UKRAINE: President Volodymyr Zelensky

    UNITED KINGDOM: Prince William representing King Charles III, and Prime Minister Keir Starmer

    Apr 26, 2025 10:31 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: Attendees list from Americas

    Here's a list of attendees from Americas:

    ARGENTINA: President Javier Milei

    BELIZE: Governor-General Froyla Tzalam

    BRAZIL: President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

    CANADA: Governor General Mary Simon

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: President Luis Abinader

    ECUADOR: President Daniel Noboa Azin

    HONDURAS: President Xiomara Castro

    UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

    UNITED STATES: President Donald Trump. Former president Joe Biden

    Apr 26, 2025 10:30 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: Who all from Asia-pacific countries are attending the last rites?

    Here's a list of attendees from Asia-Pacific countries:

    INDIA: President Droupadi Murmu

    BANGLADESH: Interim leader Muhammad Yunus

    NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Christopher Luxon

    PHILIPPINES: President Ferdinand Marcos

    INDONESIA: Former president Joko Widodo

    EAST TIMOR: President Jose Ramos Horta

    AUSTRALIA: Governor-General Sam Mostyn

    Apr 26, 2025 10:24 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: Pontiff's coffin closed for public viewing

    The public access to viewing Pope Francis one last time was closed on Friday. His wooden and zinc coffin was also sealed on that very evening in a private ceremony called the Rite of the Sealing of the Coffin at St Peter's Basilica.

    Apr 26, 2025 10:21 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: About the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica

    The Santa Maria Maggiore basilica will be the Pope Francis' final resting place. It is a fifth-century church located in the centre of Rome and already holds the tombs of seven popes.

    Notably, the pontiff, who was devoted to the worship of the Virgin Mary, used to pray in Santa Maria Maggiore before leaving for trips abroad and upon his return to Rome.

    The basilica, one of the four papal basilicas in Rome, holds the remains of several other renowned figures, such as the architect and sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini, who designed St Peter's Square and its surrounding columns.

    The interior of Santa Maria Maggiore remains close to its origin, an AFP report said. The basilica holds some of the Church's most important relics, including an icon of the Virgin Mary holding baby Jesus, attributed to Saint Luke. It also holds pieces of wood believed to have been from Jesus' crib.

    Apr 26, 2025 10:14 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news live: Where are the last rites taking place?

    The last rites of the Pope Francis is taking place in Rome. The pontiff's coffin will be taken out of St Peter's Basilica and buried at Santa Maria Maggiore basilica.

    Apr 26, 2025 10:04 AM IST

    Pope Francis funeral news: Last rites to begin at around 10 am

    The funeral of Pope Francis will begin at 10 am local time (around 1:30 pm IST). His coffin will be taken out of St Peter's Basilica to the public square and then a funeral mass will take place. Following this, the pontiff's coffin will be buried at the Santa Maria Maggiore basilica.

    Pope Francis funeral news live: Donald Trump, Droupadi Murmu to attend pontiff's last rites today
