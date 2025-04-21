5 facts on Pope Francis, who earned the nickname ‘pope of the slums’

Pope Francis, the first Latin American pontiff in history, died on Monday at the age of 88. Known for his humble demeanor and deep compassion for the poor, he won admiration around the globe. Pope Francis smiles after celebrating Easter mass in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican.(AP)

Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the announcement, which was read out by Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis lived.

5 facts on Pope Francis

Historic Firsts

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires in 1936, Pope Francis was the first Latin American, Jesuit, and pope to take the name of St. Francis of Assisi. Elected in 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI, he brought a fresh, humble tone to the papacy.

The “Pope of the Slums”

Francis earned the nickname "the pope of the slums" for his deep commitment to the poor and marginalized. Throughout his ministry — both in Argentina and as pope — he regularly visited impoverished communities, advocating for social justice and the Church’s role as a refuge for the overlooked and oppressed.

Champion for the Marginalized

He made waves for welcoming migrants, LGBTQ Catholics, and others often excluded by the Church. His pastoral style emphasized mercy over judgment, famously asking, “Who am I to judge?”

Reform and Resistance

While enacting financial and structural reforms in the Vatican, Francis also stirred controversy among conservatives for challenging capitalist systems, supporting climate action, and loosening doctrinal rigidity on issues like divorce and same-sex blessings.

Final Days and Enduring Legacy

After leading the Church for 12 years and battling chronic illness, Francis died at age 88 on April 21, 2025. His legacy endures as a voice for the voiceless, a reformer, and a shepherd who consistently placed the poor at the heart of the Church’s mission.