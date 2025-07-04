Camp Mystic flooding: How many campers are missing in Kerr County, Texas? What we know

Heavy flooding in central Texas on Friday flooded an all-girls summer camp in Kerr County, called the Mystic River Camp. While some of the children who were in the camp were evacuated after heavy overnight rains caused water level in Guadalupe River to rise significantly early Friday morning, some still remain missing. Representational image.(Unsplash)

Earlier on Friday, Camp Mystic issued an email about the missing campers as well as about those who have already been evacuated from the area. In the statement, the camp acknowledged that there are still several children who are unaccounted for, and the camp is in contact with the parents of the unaccounted children.

What We Know About The Missing Campers

Local authorities in Kerr County said that some of the campers have been accounted for and acknowledged that some of the campers are still missing. However, they don't have an exact number on how many are exactly missing.

"We can't say for sure that they're all accounted for. We know that there are some missing. We know where some of them are; they're stranded, and we're working to confirm that with people out at Camp Mystic. But in terms of how many, exactly how many are missing and unaccounted for, we're not sure about that number, but we have a bunch of them we're trying to get back," Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said.

Camp Mystic's Instructions

Camp Mystic has issued instructions for the guardians of the campers who are missing in the floods, in an email sent Friday. The email, reported first by local news website, KSAT, stated that the campers parentss are in constant communication with the camp authorities. Meanwhile, the Cypress Lake and Senior Hill camps said all of their campers were accounted for.

Also read: Camp Mystic Guadalupe River floods: Kids missing from girls camp? Kerrville officials issue update

“If your daughter is not accounted for you have been notified,” the email from Camp Mytic stated. “If you have not been personally contacted, then your daughter is accounted for.”

So far, six people have died in the central Texas floods. Kerr County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Clint Morris described the situation as “an extremely active scene, countywide.”

Locals have been instructed not to travel in the area around the Guadalupe River. Those living in lower grounds should immediately move to higher grounds, county officials warned.