Texas state-wide disaster: What counties are covered amid floods? What to do?

Governor Gregg Abbott on Friday issued a disaster declaration to include several counties in Central Texas affected by the flash flooding that has killed 24 people so far. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott(AP)

“I’m signing a disaster declaration that includes more than just the [Kerrville area],” Abbott said in a press conference.

The order will expedite state funding for the areas that experienced significant damage.

According to the authorities, the counties included in the declaration will continue to see downpours tonight and into tomorrow emergency workers Abbott said that teams on the ground were still in a “search and rescue posture,” as officials remained hopeful more flood victims would be found alive.

"[Searches] will continue in the darkness of night. They will take place when the sun is rising in the morning. They will be nonstop," Abbott said.