Texas crippled by unprecedented rain: 24 dead, over 23 girls missing

Texas saw as much rain in a few hours as normally seen in months, causing a flood situation in the southern US state, leaving at least 24 dead and several people missing, including 23 girls attending a summer camp. A man surveys damage left by a raging Guadalupe River, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas.(AP)

Search and rescue operations are underway amid rapid floods in the Guadalupe River, which were caused by at least 10 inches (25 centimetres) of overnight rain in Kerr County, according to an Associated Press report.

The death toll due to the flash floods could climb as the authorities say the situation is still under development. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed the death of 24 people in the floods. Officials are still working to identify the dead bodies.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that at least 400 people were on the ground helping in the response. Nine rescue teams, 14 helicopters and 12 drones were being used in the search, and Patrick said some people were being rescued from trees. This comes as the social media pleas of people trying to locate their loved ones continue to pour in.

23 girls attending a summer camp in Texas hill country missing after flash floods

According to Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, about 23 of the roughly 750 girls attending Camp Mystic, a summer camp in the Texas Hill Country, were among the missing. He said that search crews had been mobilised to find the unaccounted, including the missing girls.

A river gauge at Hunt recorded a 22-foot rise (6.7 meters) in about two hours, according to Bob Fogarty, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Austin/San Antonio office. Hunt is where the Guadalupe River forks out.

“The water’s moving so fast, you’re not going to recognize how bad it is until it’s on top of you,” AP quoted Fogarty as saying.

River tourism is a key part of the Hill Country economy. Well-known, century-old summer camps attract kids from all over the country. Between Hunt and Ingram, there are many river homes and cabins for rent.

The flooding in Texas occurred as severe weather moved through central New Jersey, where thunderstorms were blamed for at least three deaths.

Among them were two men in Plainfield who died after a tree fell onto their vehicle, according to a city Facebook post.

The city cancelled its July Fourth parade, concert, and fireworks show.