Flash flood in Texas Hill Country kills at least 13, dozens unaccounted for

At least people have died while dozens were reported missing after months' worth of rain fell in a matter of hours, causing catastrophic flooding in the Texas Hill Country on Friday. Officials said more than 10 inches (25 centimetres) of rain fell in just a few hours in Texas.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha confirmed the current death toll, warning that the number could rise and emphasising that a clearer picture will emerge only once rescue efforts are complete.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick earlier said somewhere between 6 and 10 bodies had been found so far in the frantic search for victims, AP reported. "Some are adults, some are children," Patrick said during a news conference. "Again, we don't know where those bodies came from."

According to the AP, authorities launched a search operation, sending search teams to conduct boat and helicopter rescues in the fast-moving water.

Officials said more than 10 inches (25 centimetres) of rain fell in just a few hours, triggering flash floods along the Guadalupe River and overwhelming communities in Kerr County.

Comments on a Facebook post from the Kerr County sheriff's office were riddled with photos of people in the flood zone.

Meanwhile, Judge Rob Kelly, the chief elected official in the county, confirmed fatalities from the flooding and dozens of water rescues so far. He said he was advised not to cite specific numbers and said authorities are still working to identify those whose lives were lost.

Dozens of people have already been rescued, but officials warn the death toll could rise as more areas are searched. The scale of devastation is still being assessed, and local authorities are urging residents to stay away from flooded zones.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state was providing resources to Hill Country communities, including those in Kerrville, Ingram, and Hunt, that were affected by the flooding.

Flood warning was issued

A flood watch was issued Thursday afternoon, estimating isolated amounts of rising water up to 7 inches (17 centimetres). Overnight, that shifted to a flood warning for at least 30,000 people.

This flood is one of the worst natural disasters to hit the Texas Hill Country in recent memory, with local officials calling it a "once-in-a-generation" event.