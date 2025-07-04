Central Texas under flood warnings: San Saba, Concho, and Colorado rivers at risk

River Flood Warnings have been issued for portions of the San Saba, Concho, and Colorado Rivers as torrential rains triggered life-threatening flash flooding across Central Texas on Friday. The Guadalupe River has already exceeded historic levels, causing major flooding in Kerrville and across Kerr County. River Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of San Saba, Concho, and Colorado Rivers in central Texas. (UnSplash)

The National Weather Service in San Angelo issued an urgent alert at 10:30 a.m. CDT, warning residents: “River Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of the San Saba, Concho, and Colorado Rivers. Do not venture out today if you don't have to. If you have to travel, please turn around if you come across a flooded roadway.”

Guadalupe River Hits Record Highs

In Comfort, the Guadalupe River rose 22 feet in just 30 minutes, between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m., reaching a level of 29.86 feet.

In Kerrville, the river climbed 21.6 feet within one hour, from 3:45 a.m. to 4:45 a.m. It is now holding at 11.64 feet, well above flood stage.

Farther upstream in Hunt, the river has entered moderate flood stage, currently measuring 13.99 feet.

Greg Abbott issues statement

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement regarding the floods in Kerrville.

“Texas is providing all necessary resources to Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt and the entire Texas Hill Country dealing with these devastating floods,” Abbott said. “The State of Texas today has mobilized additional resources in addition to the resources sent in preparation for the storms. I urge Texans to heed guidance from state and local officials and monitor local forecasts to avoid driving into flooded areas.”

Acting Governor Dan Patrick also issued a statement, saying, “I am working in coordination with the state’s emergency response team on the significant flooding that occurred in the Hill Country and Concho Valley regions in the early hours of this morning. The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office has reported catastrophic flooding in the area, with several people missing and confirmed loss of life. Additional rain is forecast in those areas. Even if the rain is light, more flooding can occur in those areas. There is an ongoing threat for possible flash flooding from San Antonio to Waco for the next 24 to 48 hours in addition to the continued risks in west and central Texas.”