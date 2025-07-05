Who is Bailey Martin? OPD officer missing after being swept away in deadly Texas floods

An Odessa police officer was among several people from Odessa who were missing and feared dead after massive flooding hit Kerr County. Heavy rain fell Thursday night into Friday and dropped over a foot of water in just a few hours across the Hill Country. OPD officer Bailey Martin, his girlfriend Jayda Floyd, his father Bobby Martin, and his stepmother Amanda Martin visited a campground in Kerrville to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.(Odessa Police Department/ Facebook)

Flash floods swept away RVs, cabins, and rushed into homes. Officials confirmed over 24 people dead and 23 to 25 people are missing from an all-girls Christian summer camp on the flooded banks of the Guadalupe River.

About Bailey Martin

OPD officer Bailey Martin, his girlfriend Jayda Floyd, his father Bobby Martin, and his stepmother Amanda Martin visited a campground in Kerrville to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

Due to flash flooding, their RV was swept away. However, Bobby and Amanda family confirmed that they died in the floods, but no official word was released by local authorities, according to KMID report.

Bailey joined the police force just over two years ago. Earlier this year, city leaders featured him in a Facebook post that said he joined because he had a “heart for service.”

“Serving the public was something he always wanted to do. For Officer Bailey, the most rewarding part of his job is being able to help people. Whether it’s something minor, such as talking to people and helping them, or a major case,” the post read. “He also enjoys spending time with his friends and family outside of work. His advice to those who are considering working in law enforcement—JUST DO IT!”

Family fears the worst as officer remains missing

Family members said they waited for updates on Bailey but feared the worst as the search continued through the night, YourBasin reports.

Central Kerr County received over 10 inches of rain. The Guadalupe River rose 22 feet in just two hours. A river gauge in Hunt stopped working after hitting nearly 30 feet, the AP reported.

The fast-moving water flooded homes, carried away vehicles, and forced people onto rooftops and even trees. Speaking to reporters, President Donald Trump said, “It’s terrible. It’s shocking … We’re working with the governor. It’s a terrible thing.”

At least 400 emergency workers were involved in the search and rescue efforts. Nine rescue teams, 14 helicopters, and 12 drones were deployed. Authorities had not confirmed the names of the victims but said both adults and children were among them.