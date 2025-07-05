Camp Mystic missing girls' first rescue photo surfaces amid Guadalupe River flooding

Texas officials confirmed that over 20 Camp Mystic girls were missing and unaccounted for after Guadalupe River floods tore through the state's south-central region. At least 13 people were confirmed dead, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. Hours after the floodwater swayed away cabins from the Mystic Camp, online reporters claimed that a couple of missing campers were found. They shared photos on social media. First responders deliver people to a reunification center after flash flooding it the area,(AP)

Among the girls who went missing were Eloise Peck and Lila Bonner, both from Dallas. Hadley Hanna was also confirmed missing, along with Renee Smajstrla. Kellyanne Lytal of San Antonio is also missing.

One person reported that some girls were rescued and stationed at the fire station nearby. They did not provide additional details.

“At least TWO of the girls missing from Camp Mystic after the flooding in Texas have been rescued,” influencer Nick Sortor said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. He posted a photo showing two girls on a chopper.

Officials are yet to confirm these details.

Earlier in the day, Lt Gov. Dan Patrick said about 23 girls attending Camp Mystic in Hunt were unaccounted for.

“I’m asking the people of Texas, do some serious praying this afternoon — on-your-knees kind of praying — that we find these young girls,” Patrick said.

Dozens of families shared in local Facebook groups that they received devastating phone calls from safety officials informing them that their daughters had not yet been located among the washed-away camp cabins and downed trees.

Camp Mystic said in an email to parents that if they have not been contacted directly, their child is accounted for.

Camp leaders said they are without power, Wi-Fi and running water, and the highway leading to the camp has washed away.

Two other camps on the river, Camp Waldemar and Camp La Junta, said in Instagram posts that all campers and staff there were safe.

(With AP inputs)