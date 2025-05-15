Princess Aisha of Jordan marries Georgetown University graduate in lavish palace wedding

Princess Aisha bint Faisal of Jordan wed Kareem Yazeed Al Mufti on May 12, 2025, at the historic Zahran Palace in Amman. The event was attended by prominent members of the Hashemite royal family, including King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Hussein, reported Town & Country magazine. Princess Aisha bint Faisal of Jordan has married Kareem Al Mufti (Instagram/@ayahbintfaisal)

About Princess Aisha

Princess Aisha bint Faisal, born on March 27, 1997, is the daughter of Prince Faisal bin Hussein and Princess Alia Tabbaa, making her the niece of King Abdullah II. She has three siblings: Princess Ayah, Prince Omar, and her identical twin, Princess Sara.

Aisha, 28, pursued her early education at the Amman Baccalaureate School before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Criminology and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Religion, Law, and Society from the University of Westminster in the UK.

The princess’s elder sister Ayah shared photographs from the ceremony on Instagram.

The groom: Kareem Al Mufti

Kareem Al Mufti, the groom, shares a close connection with the Jordanian royal family. He attended King’s Academy in Madaba-Manja alongside Crown Prince Hussein, and both later pursued higher education at Georgetown University in Washington, DC, according to a report in Tatler.

A report in local news website Elfann further states that Kareem Al Mufti studied business administration at the American University of Jordan. He then pursued a master’s from Georgetown University in the US. He currently works as a business development manager for his family business, which has interests in the hospitality industry.

Zahran Palace: A historic venue

The wedding took place at Zahran Palace, a site rich in royal history. Constructed in the 1950s, the palace was once the residence of Queen Mother Zein Al Sharaf, grandmother of King Abdullah II. Over the years, it has hosted numerous royal events, including the weddings of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania in 1993, and Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa in 2023.

For her wedding, Princess Aisha wore a white gown by designer Phillipa Lepley.

