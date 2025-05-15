The Princess of Greece who married an Indian-origin lawyer, visited Dehradun for haldi before royal wedding

Princess Theodora of Greece married Indian-origin American attorney Matthew Kumar in a fairytale wedding last year. Theodora, the daughter of the late King Constantine and ​​Queen Anne-Marie, tied the knot in Athens, wearing a gown embellished and priceless pieces of heirloom jewellery. Princess Theodora of Greece married Matthew Kumar in September 2024 (Instagram/@tgreece)

Greek princess and her Indian-origin husband

Princess Theodora, 41, is the daughter of the late King Constantine and ​​Queen Anne-Marie. Her father was the last King of Greece before the monarchy was abolished in 1973. King Constantine was a close friend of King Charles of England and the godfather of Prince William.

Although the monarchy was abolished, Theodora and her family still retained courtesy titles to use ceremonially.

London-born Theodora is the fourth of five children of the deposed Greek king. She spent her childhood in England before moving to the United States for higher education, where she then pursued an acting career under the stage name “Theodora Greece”.

It was in 2016 that Princess Theodora of Greece met Matthew Kumar. The couple announced their engagement in 2018 and got married in September 2024.

Who is Matthew Kumar?

According to a report in The Week, Matthew Kumar is an American lawyer based in California. He specializes in debt collection.

Kumar was born in 1990 to Shalendra "Sam" Kumar, an Indian-origin Fiji national, and Yolanda Sherry Richards. He holds a law degree from UCLA or the University of California, Los Angeles and is the founder of the California-based FarMar Law Group.

Although he was born and raised in the US, Kumar’s family has its roots in India, as evidenced by the fact that the couple visited Dehradun and took part in traditional Indian pre-wedding festivities before tying the knot in a Greek Orthodox church ceremony.

The wedding and pre-wedding

Photos shared on Princess Theodora’s Instagram show that she and Kumar visited Dehradun in India in 2019 - a year before they were supposed to get married. Their wedding was delayed twice - the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. After being rescheduled to the spring of 2023, it was delayed again due to the death of Theodora’s father.

While visiting India in 2010, the couple took part in a traditional haldi ceremony. A photograph shared on Instagram shows the Greek princess in a blue saree, while her fiance sat in a kurta pyjama.

“Blessing the groom before the marriage,” the princess captioned the picture, adding the hashtags #India and #IndianWedding.

The couple’s grand wedding took place in 2024 after being delayed twice. The ceremony, held at the Athens Metropolitan Cathedral, was attended by several high profile guests, including assorted European royals like the Serbian Crown Prince.

(Also read: Princess Caroline of Monaco under fire for wearing ‘racist’ brooch that once sparked backlash against British royalty)