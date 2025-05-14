Royal controversy: Princess Caroline of Monaco wears blackamoor brooch with racist past

Princess Caroline of Monaco has come under fire from a section of the internet for wearing a blackamoor brooch to an art exhibition. The European royal attended the opening of an exhibition at the Monte-Carlo Casino in a black dress. Pinned to the dress was a brooch depicting the bust of a black man – an example of blackamoor jewellery that is controversial for its racist overtones. Princess Caroline of Monaco, 68, wore a controversial blackamoor brooch.(Instagram/@grimaldicasiraghi)

Caroline, the hereditary Princess of Monaco and Princess of Hanover by her marriage to Prince Ernst August, has been accused of glorifying Europe’s colonial past with her choice of jewellery, reported EDA TV.

The 68-year-old Princess Caroline wore the blackamoor brooch to the Monte-Carlo Casino last week for an event honouring French painter and sculptor Marcel Duchamp. She was accompanied by her daughter Alexandra and Alexandra’s boyfriend, Ben Sylvester Strautmann.

What is blackamoor jewellery?

Blackamoor jewellery refers to decorative art and adornments – most often brooches, earrings, or figurines – that depict stylised African or Moorish figures. These figures are often depicted in servile poses and crafted from materials like ebony, onyx, or dark enamel.

According to a report in Spanish entertainment portal Vanitatis, blackamoor jewellery became popular during the 16th and 19th centuries. This type of jewellery was once very common, but has fallen into disfavour for its racial connotations and stereotypical portrayals of people of colour.

Critics argue that blackamoor images were not intended to reflect real individuals, but rather to serve as symbols of wealth, conquest, and dominance of the Eurocentric gaze. As such, blackamoor figures were typically shown in submissive or ornamental roles.

Past controversies

The brooch worn by Princess Caroline likely belonged to her mother, Grace Kelly, who – according to Vanitatis – commissioned a piece from jeweler Giulio Nardi.

Despite the criticism it has received, several European royals have been photographed wearing examples of blackamoor jewellery. Most recently, Princess Michael of Kent wore a blackamoor brooch to a Christmas banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2017. She later apologized for wearing it.

Queen Paola of Belgium, Ingrid Bergman, and Elizabeth Taylor have all been known to own pieces of blackamoor jewellery.