Jordan's Queen Rania opens up about anti-Israel protests on US campuses, admits alarming global rise of antisemitism

Queen Rania al-Abdullah of Jordan recently defended the wave of anti-Israel demonstrations that have taken over US campuses, claiming that the students' true goals are justice and peace. Queen Rania advocates for justice and peace amid anti-Israel protests on US campuses(AFP Photo)

“To vilify them as being, you know, pro-Hamas, pro-terrorism, or antisemitic—II think that’s inaccurate, And I think it’s somewhat patronizing,” Rania told CBS’ “Face the Nation” in an interview that aired on Sunday.

Calling the protestors “well-read and thoughtful young individuals”, she said that they know why are they protesting. “They are protesting for justice.”

However, Rania has advocated that it is unfair to paint all these students and these protests with a broad paintbrush.

She argued that a sizable portion of the student body participating in these protests is Jewish. Furthermore, the great majority of these protestors desire peace over destruction.

The wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, Queen Rania al Abdullah, is Palestinian and has been an outspoken opponent of the Israel's war on Hamas that was launched in October 2023 after the terrorist organisation killed 1,200 people in an unexpected attack.

Queen Rania's views on antisemitism

She did, however, concede that antisemitism is on the rise and called on Muslims everywhere to take leadership roles in the battle against it.

Rania speaks about the presence of antisemitism and how it has been on the rise. “And it is the worst kind of bigotry; it is pure hatred,” she said.

“Muslims have to be at the forefront of fighting antisemitism, because Islamophobia is the other side of the same disease, and it’s also on the rise.”

She stated that criticising the conflict "is not antisemitism," but rather "speaking against Israeli policy," and that many in the Muslim world are witnessing unsettling sights coming out of Gaza.

If Palestinians dislike Israelis, it's not because of their nationality or religion or; it's because they have only met with them as military enforcers, she explained.