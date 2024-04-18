Anti-Israeli protesters terrify Jewish riders with antisemitic slogans on NYC subway, yell ‘Iran, you make us proud’

A viral video shows anti-Israel protesters on a New York City subway threatening Jewish riders with horrifying antisemitic slogans. They were heard saying they are “proud” of Iran for its attack on Israel. The incident took place the same day American flags were burned. Anti-Israeli protesters terrified Jewish riders with antisemitic slogans on an NYC subway (jews_of_ny/Instagram)

“Iran, you make us proud!” the group shouts, as a horrified woman stares at the protesters. “Yemen, you make us proud … Rafah, you make us proud. West Bank, you make us proud,” they chant with Jewish riders sitting nearby. “From the river to the sea, all our people will be free,” they say.

The footage, shared by the Jews of NY on Instagram, is captioned, “When @jews_of_ny ride the subway these days, they hear young Americans who stand with the genocidal Islamic Jihadi regime of Iran, who call for the annihilation of Israel and justifying Jihadi terrorism. It sure does feels like we are living in a horrifying science fiction movie - but we will not accept this new reality. We will keep calling out hate, misinformation and stupidity. We will not let this be normalized.”

‘That was one of the scariest things’

The page added that a rider, who wished to remain anonymous, wrote to them, “Yesterday I took the subway and found myself completely surrounded on all sides and everywhere in the train car by these young Americans who were so filled with rage. I wanted to yell at them “am Israel chai” but didn’t - I was scared - they were so angry and seemed capable of violence. All I was able to do was document what I saw and this is just a sliver I didn’t even get the worst parts.”

Some people in the anti-Israeli mob were seen wearing keffiyeh scarves and holding signs including “Land you have to kill for is not yours — Free Gaza.”

“This went on for at least 15 minutes - maybe even 20 minutes. It was over the course of a few stops and the train was stalled in between stations for a while,” the rider continued.

The follower added, “I realize this is happening to SO many Jews - all over the world - and we must not let the world normalise or become desensitised to hate against Jews. That was one of the scariest things - when I was able to look at them, I noticed how easily they were chanting that they wanted to kill Jews, to get rid of Jews, to destroy Israel, destroy Zionists, bring destruction to America. Like it is a completely normal thing to exterminate an entire people! And yet they accused Israel of genocide,” the anonymous rider added.