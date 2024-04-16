Pro-Palestinian protesters burn American flag in NYC, chant ‘death to America’: Watch

A viral video has revealed the moment a protestor set an American flag on fire outside Brooklyn Borough Hall. X user katie smith shared the video, captioning it, “A protester sets an American flag on fire outside Brooklyn Borough Hall as protesters rally on the steps”. Pro-Palestinian protester burns American flag in NYC, some chant ‘death to America’ (@probablyreadit/X)

One protester held a sign reading "Free Palestine OR ELSE." Others were seen waiving the Hezbollah Flag and chanting “death to America.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Protesters wreak havoc in the US

Hundreds of anti-Israeli protesters also flocked to Lower Manhattan on Monday, April 15. They wreaked havoc on the Brooklyn Bridge, with traffic coming to a halt on its Manhattan-bound side. Police, wearing riot gear, were seen trying to bring the situation under control.

This is the latest protest in the Big Apple since the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel. “A bunch of people already got over,” a protester on the bridge told New York Post. “They started arresting people here.”

Only one arrest has been officially reported as of now. However, about two dozen other people were seen being placed in handcuffs at the scene of the protest. When marchers saw cops coming in, many of them fled.

Smoke was spotted outside One Police Plaza at around 7:30 pm on Monday. Several protesters had lit flares and were chanting pro-Palestinian slogans.

The NYPD said that cops initially responded to a planned protest on Wall Street around 2:15 pm. It had been arranged by a group named Within Our Lifetime. However, marchers soon began moving towards the bridge.

Some protestors even blocked a road to arrivals and departures at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. As many as four vehicles were also seen blocking the road. Some of the passengers got out of their cars and walked past the protest with their luggage so as not to miss their flights.