Left-wing activists in Chicago chant ‘death to Israel’ and 'death to America,' hails Iran

A shocking video shows anti-Israel activists in Chicago hailing Iran’s attack on Israel and chanting “hands off Iran.” They were also heard shouting “death to Israel” and “death to America” in Farsi. Anti-Israel activists in Chicago chaned ‘death to Israel’ and 'death to America (@TheFP/X)

The video was recorded on Saturday, April 13, after Hatem Abudayyeh, head of the US Palestinian Community Network, told about 300 left-wing protesters that Iran had attacked Israel with drones and missiles, according to The Free Press. “They believe that they will be in Palestinian — I don’t call it Israeli — airspace between 2 and 4 a.m., which means about two to four hours from now,” said Abudayyeh. His group is funded by WESPAC, which is a Westchester County-based nonprofit.

The activists had crowded the Teamster’s Union headquarters to plan how to disrupt the Democratic National Convention this August. After Abudayyeh’s comments, they began to boo. They even shouted “shame.”

Abudayyeh went on to say that it is “incumbent” that Americans “stop the United States from expanding this war and hitting Iran.” “We’ve got to be the strong, powerful anti-war movement that we are,” he said, and then exited the stage.

After his statement, the crowd started chanting “hands off Iran!” the Free Press reported.

Earlier the same day, activists in a “break out session” for the Anti-War Committee Chicago participated in chants including “Death to Israel” and “Death to America” in Farsi.

Israel warns Iran

Meanwhile, Israel has issued a warning, saying that the conflict with Iran is “not over yet.” The nation even vowed to “exact a price” after the attack. Overnight, Tehran fired 330 drones and missiles. The Israeli military said that more than 99 per cent of the drones and missiles had been intercepted with help from the US, UK and France.

“We will build a regional coalition against the threat of Iran, and we will exact a price from it in the way and at the time that suits us,” Israel minister Benny Gantz said, according to The Independent, even as Tehran said the matter can be considered “concluded.”