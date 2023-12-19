Anti-Israel protesters verbally attack Alec Baldwin in NYC, tells him he has ‘no shame’ and blasts his ‘tanking’ career

Alec Baldwin was blasted by anti-Israel protesters during a demonstration where hundreds of agitators told Israel to “go to hell.” The incident took place on Monday, December 18, when these people gathered at Penn Station and Grand Central Station. Alec Baldwin was blasted by anti-Israel protesters during a demonstration where hundreds of agitators told Israel to “go to hell" (@HeidiBachram screenshot/X)

Protestors told Baldwin he has “no f—king shame” and slammed his “tanking” career while the actor was walking by the demonstration near West 29th Street. Spotting him, the protestors approached him and accused him of supporting Israel. Baldwin had to be escorted by NYPD officers.

“Shut your f—kig mouth, you have no f—king shame,” one man shouted back at Baldwin. On being asked if he condemned Israel, Baldwin said, “No, I support peace for Gaza.” “Go f— yourself,” the man shouted.

“You ask stupid questions,” Baldwin told one of the protestors. “Ask me a smart question, and I’ll answer your question.”

Baldwin managed to escape the chaos by getting through a door. Your career’s tanking by the way,” the man shouted as the door closed behind Baldwin.

A source close to the actor told The Messenger that Baldwin was “aggressively” approached. “Alec was on his way to volunteer to teach an acting class. He had no intention of going to the protest and was not involved in any way,” the source said. “He was approached aggressively and repeatedly. The police stepped in to avoid further confrontation so he could make his way to the class safely.” The video of the incident was posted to X.

‘This is harassment’

People flooded the comment section, with one user saying, “This is what happens when protestors meet reality and they realize fewer people agree with them than they think.” “I fear a massive brawl is going to erupt at one of these events in the near future,” one user said, while another wrote, “I'm glad he called out the stupid, antisemitic question. I wish he had answered the question with a "Yes, I support Israel." I'm not saying he doesn't. He didn't need to play that cretin's game. But he's an articulate guy and I would've loved to hear it from him.”

“This is harassment .he was walking to work ..this isn’t a peaceful protest ..remove them,” one user wrote, while another said, “They shouldn’t be allowed to approach people and harass them. What are the police there for if they aren’t going to protect others”. “I’m not a fan of Baldwin, but he’s an actor, why should he have to be required to give his sociopolitical opinion on something? He’s not a politician or a commentator. These people are going to go find someone that says something don’t like and someone is going to get hurt,” one user wrote.