Lake Travis water level: Videos show massive debris flowing amid Central Texas flooding

Videos showing large debris masses floating down Lake Travis have surfaced on social media following catastrophic flooding across Central Texas on Friday that has claimed at least 43 lives and left several others missing. A jogger takes a detour around a flooded running path in Louise Hays Park, along the banks of the Guadalupe River, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP)

According to data from the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), Lake Travis has risen more than 15 feet since Friday and is projected to continue rising in the coming days. At 4 a.m. Friday, the lake's surface elevation at Mansfield Dam was recorded at 637.56 feet above mean sea level. By 4:20 p.m. Saturday, it had surged by 15.44 feet to 653 feet. Lake Travis is considered "full" when it reaches 681 feet.

To manage the floodwaters, the LCRA opened two floodgates each at both Wirtz and Starcke dams, allowing excess flow to pass into Lake Travis, according to meteorologist Hunter Williams.

In a precautionary move, the LCRA has advised the public to avoid Lake Travis, Lake LBJ, and Lake Marble Falls over the coming days due to flood debris, fast-moving currents, and increased bacteria levels, which often follow flooding events.

“The lakes remain open, but as a precaution we are recommending everyone stay off lakes Travis, LBJ and Marble Falls until further notice,” said LCRA Executive Vice President of Water John Hofmann said. “We want people to stay safe, and the wise decision under these conditions is to avoid being on these lakes at this time. This is especially important at night when visibility is reduced, as some of the navigational buoys that help guide boaters have been damaged or destroyed in the flooding.”

Austin bans use of waterways

The City of Austin has announced the closure of all area waterways due to the continued threat of flooding. In an alert issued Saturday, the city prohibited all personal and commercial watercraft from entering local waterways, including Lady Bird Lake, Barton Creek, Bull Creek, Lake Austin (from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam), the Colorado River downstream of Longhorn Dam, and surrounding creeks and streams.

Austin Emergency Management warned residents, “If you are near a riverbank for recreational use, please exit the areas and more to higher ground now for your safety. Flash flooding can lead to water rising quickly.”