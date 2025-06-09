Chris Martin is still a Dakota Johnson fan despite alleged breakup: And we've got proof!

8 years together, has to count for something. And Chris Martin is making sure the message comes through. The Coldplay front man, at the end of the band's Las Vegas concert, held last weekend, signed off with love — save for a little Hollywood twist at the end. Chris said, "Thank you, everybody! Be kind to each other!" — and the parting shot that's got the internet buzzing?: "Don’t forget to go see Materialists!". Chris Martin gives a shoutout to Dakota Johnson's Materialists, amid alleged breakup

And by buzzing, we mean, little, ache-y floodgates of emotions opening up from fans. Comments expressing this read, "This one makes me sad. I was rooting for them", "Awhn… I loved them together" and "Good for him! He's a class act.", to quote a few.

Dakota, 35, and Chris, 48, were first linked together back in 2017 and have maintained a fairly low profile when it comes to their romance, save for a handful of headline-making public appearances — Chris' India trip for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour earlier this year in January with Dakota in tow, being a prime example. The two reportedly got engaged back in 2020, though their dynamic has largely been on-again, off-again for a while now. This breakup however, comes across as final, seeing as the actor has been spotted sans her engagement ring, since news of the split went public.

And what really sealed the deal, was Dakota's look for her appearance on Seth Meyers' late night show last week, nearly-unanimously dubbed, her take on the 'revenge dress', though the actor has made no such comment or acknowledgement when it comes to the Nensi Dojaka’s Spring/Summer 2025 'naked dress'.

Coming back to Materialists, besides Dakota, the film, set in New York, also stars Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans. The film is set for a release on June 13.