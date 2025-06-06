Dakota Johnson's sexy, sheer look dubbed the 2025 'revenge dress' by fans amid rumoured split with Chris Martin

After 8 years on being on-again, off-again, actor Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, seem to have finally called it quits for good. Things definitely appear to be more 'final' this time, seeing as the actor was spotted out and about in New York City on June 2, sans her engagement ring. Dakota Johnson's all-sheer number may just be the 2025 update on the 'revenge dress'(Photos: X)

Dakota, 35, and Chris, 48, were first linked together back in 2017 and have maintained a fairly low profile when it comes to their romance, save for a handful of headline-making public appearances — Chris' India trip for Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour earlier this year in January, for which she accompanied him makes for a good example as does the Malibu Yoga class they were spotted stepping out from on May 16.

As far as the engagement goes, the two, as per a source-based report from PEOPLE, have been engaged for "years", though they only sparked rumours of such, in 2020. Across the occasional bouts of breakup rumours the pair have weathered, reps or sources have always come back with confirmation of there being no trouble in paradise. However, a recent exclusive source-based report from the publication asserts, that "it feels final this time".

Another fool proof indicator? The sexy and all-sheer, black 'revenge dress' Dakota marked her presence for Late Night with Seth Meyers, in. In lieu of promoting her upcoming release, Materialists, also starring Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, Dakota turned out (and heads!) in a naked dress ensemble from Nensi Dojaka’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Imagine delicate reams of pale blak tulle wrapped over and around to swish into a ruffled mermaid-esque hemline. Ah. Black pumps, golden hoops, cat eye sunnies and a YSL shoulder bag completed the look.

Now just as a reminder, the revenge dress mints its name from Princess Diana's watershed moment, using fashion as her pièce de résistance at the June 1994 fundraising dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens. Her Christina Stambolian off-the-shoulders, black and silken evening gown, was and is read to be, a fashion-fueled response to Prince Charles publicly admitting to his love for Camilla whilst being married to the Princess of Wales.

Speaking specifically of the dress, Princess Diana had owned it for 3 years before she finally decided to pull it out for the June dinner. The apprehension earlier had been about the dress being too risky. However, Anna Harvey, her former stylist, revealed that the only intention for the night was for Diana to look like "a million dollars", a brief she clearly nailed.

Coming back to Dakota, is this her revenge dress, or simply a fire fit?