Who is Amy Lynn Bradley? What happened to 23-year-old who vanished on a Royal Caribbean cruise

Netflix’s latest docuseries, titled Amy Lynn Bradley is Missing, explores the mysterious disappearance of a young woman by the same name while onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship with her family sailing from Oranjestad, Aruba, to Curaçao in the Dutch Antilles. What happened to Amy Lynn Bradley? The 23-year-old who disappeared from a cruise ship in 1998(Netflix)

The mysterious disappearance of Bradley from the shop sometime around 5:45 AM on March 24, 1998, continues to be one of the most harrowing unresolved mysteries of all time. Though it does not provide any definitive conclusion to an unsolved mystery, the documentary sheds light on the complexities of the case and unravels all facts to create a timeline of the incident.

Who is Amy Lynn Bradley?

Born on May 12, 1975, in Petersburg, Virginia, Bradley attended Longwood University on a basketball scholarship following high school.

As per the FBI’s report, her love of the sport inspired several unusual tattoos that marked her body, including a Tasmanian devil spinning a basketball on her shoulder, an illustration of the sun on her lower back, a Chinese symbol on her right ankle, a gecko on her navel, and a belly button piercing, reported People.

As per the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Bradley had recently graduated from college with a degree in physical education at the time of setting sail for the unfortunate cruise.

A full-time job at a computer consulting firm, adopting a bulldog, and having a new apartment were recent additions in Bradley’s life before leaving for the cruise. “She had so many plans,” her mother, Iva, wrote in a blog for International Cruise Victims. “And she was so happy about all of them.”

What happened to Amy Lynn Bradley?

Bradley was last seen on the cruise while dancing at the onboard club in the Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship, per the outlet. She then returned to her family suite with her brother Brad, after which the two sat out on the balcony talking.

“She said she was going to stay out on the balcony and get some fresh air,” Brad recalled on Vanished. “So I told her I loved her and went inside.” Her father, Ron, reported last seeing her on the balcony between 5:15 AM and 5:30 AM, after which Bradley mysteriously disappeared from their sight and was never found again.

"When we discovered Amy missing, we begged the ship's personnel not to put the gangway down, to not allow anybody to leave the ship," Iva told NBC News in 2005. "And we told them that if Amy had left the room for any more than 15 minutes, she would have left us a note. And they put the gangway down anyway. People left the ship in Curaçao."

The family filed a lawsuit against the Royal Caribbean on counts of negligence, defamation, and intentional emotional damage, but the case was dismissed by a judge in 2000.

Despite multiple attempts by the family to track her down ever since, no concrete results have surfaced in the past 26 years of investigation. Some reports and eyewitnesses aboard the cruise ship report spotting her with Alister “Yellow” Douglas, a member of the ship’s live band from the ill-fated night, beyond regular hours, as reported by NBC News.

These claims, however, failed to be proven true when a cruise line manager confronted and checked Douglas the next day.

Mysterious encounters related to Amy Lynn Bradley after cruise ship disappearance

Shockingly, ever since the incident, many people have reported spotting Bradley in random locations. During an April 1998 revisit by Ron and Brad to Curaçao, her brother claimed to spot someone pass by in a van with a voice similar to that of his sister’s.

“I heard Amy call my name, pretty distinctive all my life, the way she would say my name and call me,” he said on Vanished. They tailed the van, but Amy wasn't inside.

David Carmichael, a Canadian tourist, reported spotting her while scuba diving in the area in August 1998. “The minute she heard I spoke English, she picked up her pace and was putting distance between her and the two people who were flanking her,” Carmichael recalled on Vanished.

Minutes after she spoke, Carmichael alleged that the two men pulled her inside the restaurant. “I was two feet away from her, two feet. That's how close I was,” he claimed. “I don't even have to think about it. It's 100%—not even 99%, it's 100%. It was her.”

A 1999 visit to a brothel by a Navy petty officer also led to his claims of seeing Bradley as one of the workers in the area. As per his story, she tried to rely on him for help, but since the officer wasn’t supposed to be in a brothel and given his unfamiliarity with the case at the time, he left the place soon after.

Bradley’s parents told CNN that another alleged sighting of their daughter happened in a department store bathroom in Barbados in 2005. Many such incidents have been reported ever since.

As revealed in the documentary, her family is still hopeful of locating their missing member one fine day and believes she is still alive somewhere in the world, but has been a victim of human trafficking. "My intuition as a mother is somebody's got her," Iva said on Vanished. “Somebody saw her, somebody wanted her, and somebody took her.”

The three-part Netflix docuseries was directed by Ari Mark and Phil Lott and premiered on the streaming platform on July 16.

