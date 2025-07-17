'Is that Mario Lopez?' FBI photo of suspect who opened fire at Camarillo farm ICE raid goes viral

In a significant headway into the incident of shooting the ICE agents during the raid at a cannabis farm in Los Angeles on July 10, the Federal Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday released the first photo of the suspect. The suspect's photo released by FBI (L, source: FBI Los Angeles) and the Glass House Farms where the raid took place (Source: AFP)

As of now, the suspect remains unidentified, and the FBI is offering a reward of $50,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. However, the suspect's photo has suddenly gone viral on social media, with users noticing that the he is a Mario Lopez lookalike!

The suspect was part of a group of protestors who gathered at the Glass House Farms in Camarillo to protest the ICE raid at the farm As the officials and the protestors clashed outside the farm, a video, first published by ABC7 News, showed one of the protestors shooting at the federal agents. No one was injured in the incident, and details of the weapon were not revealed.

Nonetheless, as the first picture of the suspect dropped, the Mario Lopez comparison erupted on social media. Lopez, a Mexican actor, is best known for playing the character AC Slater on the show Saved by the Bell.

“ICE and the FBI are looking for this feller! Is that Mario Lopez?” one user wrote.

“I believe i was the first person to point out the the FBI is searching for Mario Lopez,” wrote another.

“Oh shit!! It’s Mario Lopez!!!” wrote another.

The federal immigration raid on two Cannabis farm sites in California's Carpinteria and Camarillo last week resulted in the arrest of at least 300 immigrants, the ICE announced on Saturday. During the raid, one farm worker, Jaime Alanís Garcia, sustained injuries and died, his family confirmed.

A GoFundMe was launched by the family members of Garcia to cover the expenses of his death. "He was his family's provider. They took one of our family members. We need justice," a message on the fundraisers' page read.