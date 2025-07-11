Search
Friday, Jul 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Who is Jaime Garcia, Camarillo man falls 30 feet after Ventura County farms ICE raids

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Published on: Jul 11, 2025 10:58 PM IST

Jaime Garcia, a Camarillo man, was on life support after he was injured during a ICE raid at farms in Ventura County on Thursday.

Jaime Garcia, a Camarillo man, was on life support after he was injured during a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid at famous farms in Ventura County on Thursday, a family member told Eyewitness News. The woman said Garcia fell 30 feet off a building while he was possibly trying to run from federal agents. The report adds that he was taken to the hospital with a broken neck and skull. He is expected to survive. 

Federal agents block people protesting an ICE immigration raid at a nearby licensed cannabis farm near Camarillo(Getty Images via AFP)
Federal agents block people protesting an ICE immigration raid at a nearby licensed cannabis farm near Camarillo(Getty Images via AFP)

Who is Jaime Garcia?

Jaime Garcia is likely a farmworker at Glass House Farms in Camarillo, California. A family member told Eyewitness News that he is spporting his wife and daughter in Mexico by sending money home. 

This comes as dozens of ICE agents, at approximately 11:00 AM PT, supported by the National Guard and FBI, conducted an immigration enforcement operation at Glass House Farms. 

Protesters clashed with ICE agents. Migrant rights activists were among the protesters who were ment with tear gas near a legal cannabis plantation in Ventura County some 56 miles (90 kilometers) from Los Angeles.

The FBI was offering a $50,000 reward for information on the suspect after tense and chaotic encounters between protestors and federal agents Thursday at what officials described as a "marijuana farm."

Video broadcast by local news channel ABC7 showed a man pointing a gun at targets off camera and firing several times.

"During a lawful search today, a man appeared to fire a gun at law enforcement," the Federal Bureau of Investigation posted on X.

"A reward up to $50K is offered for information leading to a conviction."

US Attorney for California Bill Essayli said on X that federal agents had "already arrested multiple individuals for impeding this operation" and warned others against interfering with the law enforcement action.

The raid comes as President Donald Trump's administration has intensified its immigration crackdown across the United States, targeting what it says are criminal enterprises exploiting vulnerable populations.

(With AFP inputs)

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Who is Jaime Garcia, Camarillo man falls 30 feet after Ventura County farms ICE raids
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On