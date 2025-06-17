As crews worked to put out a vegetation fire sparked along the Santa Clara River bottom in Ventura County in the afternoon of June 16, a bigger brush fire broke out along the river, near a community about 17 miles east. In addition to the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, the new fire, dubbed the Howe Fire, was estimated to be about 40 acres as of 7 pm, according to Ventura County Fire. It was burning in steep terrain south of the community of Piru, according to KTLA 5. Noting that there were high-tension power lines in the area, the fire department requested a second alarm response. Ventura County brush fire: Howe Fire near Piru threatens high-tension power lines (@VCFD_PIO/X)

VCFD shared in an X post, “#HoweFire – A vegetation fire is burning in steep terrain south of the community of Piru and the Santa Clara River. The fire is estimated at approximately 40 acres. A second alarm has been requested, along with air tankers and additional helicopters. High-tension power lines are in the area. A total of 140 firefighters are on scene or en route.”

VCFD added in an update, “Sensory aircraft mapping shows the fire at 38.31 acres. Ground and air resources continue making steady progress toward containment.”

Another update reads, “Ground and aerial firefighters continue to make good progress. Image shows the current fire perimeter (38.31 acres and current fire conditions.”

What we know far

Forward progress on the fire had been stopped as of 9:11 pm, according to Ojai Valley News. Evacuation orders and warnings are in place.

As of 8:40 pm, evacuations were reportedly ordered for the area extending south from E. Guiberson Road between Smith Canyon Road and Eureka Canyon Road. An evacuation warning was issued for some areas south of E. Guiberson Road. You can see the evacuation map here.

Meanwhile, the Maria Fire in Santa Paula burned as the flames were fanned by onshore winds. "Over 140 firefighters are on scene, supported by two helicopters, and with a third mutual aid helicopter requested, " the Ventura County Fire Department previously said, according to NBC Los Angeles.