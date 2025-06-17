Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ventura County brush fire: Howe Fire near Piru threatens high-tension power lines

BySumanti Sen
Jun 17, 2025 12:36 PM IST

As crews worked to put out a vegetation fire sparked along the Santa Clara River bottom in Ventura County, a bigger brush fire broke out along the river.

As crews worked to put out a vegetation fire sparked along the Santa Clara River bottom in Ventura County in the afternoon of June 16, a bigger brush fire broke out along the river, near a community about 17 miles east. In addition to the Maria Fire in Santa Paula, the new fire, dubbed the Howe Fire, was estimated to be about 40 acres as of 7 pm, according to Ventura County Fire. It was burning in steep terrain south of the community of Piru, according to KTLA 5. Noting that there were high-tension power lines in the area, the fire department requested a second alarm response.

Ventura County brush fire: Howe Fire near Piru threatens high-tension power lines (@VCFD_PIO/X)
Ventura County brush fire: Howe Fire near Piru threatens high-tension power lines (@VCFD_PIO/X)

VCFD shared in an X post, “#HoweFire – A vegetation fire is burning in steep terrain south of the community of Piru and the Santa Clara River. The fire is estimated at approximately 40 acres. A second alarm has been requested, along with air tankers and additional helicopters. High-tension power lines are in the area. A total of 140 firefighters are on scene or en route.”

VCFD added in an update, “Sensory aircraft mapping shows the fire at 38.31 acres. Ground and air resources continue making steady progress toward containment.”

Another update reads, “Ground and aerial firefighters continue to make good progress. Image shows the current fire perimeter (38.31 acres and current fire conditions.”

What we know far

Forward progress on the fire had been stopped as of 9:11 pm, according to Ojai Valley News. Evacuation orders and warnings are in place. 

As of 8:40 pm, evacuations were reportedly ordered for the area extending south from E. Guiberson Road between Smith Canyon Road and Eureka Canyon Road. An evacuation warning was issued for some areas south of E. Guiberson Road. You can see the evacuation map here

Meanwhile, the Maria Fire in Santa Paula burned as the flames were fanned by onshore winds. "Over 140 firefighters are on scene, supported by two helicopters, and with a third mutual aid helicopter requested, " the Ventura County Fire Department previously said, according to NBC Los Angeles. 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Ventura County brush fire: Howe Fire near Piru threatens high-tension power lines
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 17, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On