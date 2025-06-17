A brush fire is reportedly burning near Bonsall in San Diego's North County, with crews working to put it out. The fire started around 3 pm on Monday, June 16, near South Mission and La Canada Roads, according to CalFire. Bonsall blaze: Brush fire near San Diego's North County threatens community, evacuations ordered (Pixabay - representational image)

CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire took to X to share a photo from the scene, showing massive smoke from the fire. “CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire is at scene of a vegetation fire on South Mission Road near the community of Bonsall. The fire is approximately 15 acres and structures are threatened south of La Canada Road,” the post reads.

What we know so far

An evacuation center has been set up at 4980 Sweetgrass Lane in Bonsall. Cal Fire confirmed that the fire burned 19 acres and is 5% containment. A residential community south of La Canada Road is reportedly threatened by the blaze.

According to authorities, the forward spread has stopped. Evacuations will remain in place for now. You can see an evacuation map here.

According to KPBS 65, a temporary evacuation point has been established at Bonsall Elementary, 31555 Old River Road, Bonsall. Ground crews and personnel aboard air tankers and water-dropping helicopters had managed to halt the fire’s spread at about 19 acres as of shortly before 4:30 pm.

The San Diego Sheriff’s X account shared an update on the fire, saying, “A brush fire is burning near South Mission Road and La Canada Road in Bonsall. An EVACUATION ORDER is in place for the shaded areas in red shown in the maps below. It means everyone in the impacted area must leave immediately. An EVACUATION WARNING is in place for the shaded areas in yellow shown in the maps below. Be prepared to evacuate. If you feel you are in danger, GO!” The post includes maps of the affected areas.

A news reporter also shared a video of the smoke from the fire. Take a look: