Fire in West Richland, WA: Massive blaze threatens homes near Northlake and Clark Court, evacuation alerts issued

Evacuations are underway in West Richland, Washington, as a fast-moving brush fire threatens homes near Northlake Drive and Clark Court. The blaze broke out on Wednesday night. Massive fire in West Richland, Washington.(Facebook/ Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office)

“Fire crews are busy in West Richland with a large brush fire threatening houses in the area of Northlake and Clark Ct. Please avoid the area and give fire crews enough space to work,” Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said in a post on Facebook.

According to local outlet 509 Media, Level 2 evacuation orders have been issued for Broadview in West Richland.

Also Read: Columbia River Gorge fire map and evacuation updates: Blaze near Rowena Crest viewpoint closes I-84 near The Dalles

Witness Reports

Social media has been flooded with images and videos showing intense flames and thick smoke. Residents shared firsthand accounts as the fire inches closer to homes and businesses.

One witness wrote on Facebook: "Getting close to the Castlehouse. Omg. Massive west Richland fire rn!!! Up the hill side behind the Yakima (think across from W.E. Johnson) Clark Ct, City View Drive, Riverside Dr. Offering up prayers for the families in this area as well as everyone helping with containment! Not sure how it started but man, no good."

Another wrote, “Pray for whoever’s house this is that the fire reached! And whoever’s it has reached! We saw the smoke all the way from our house in Pasco! And this is in Richland. My heart hurts for those that this is effecting!! It’s so sad. There are so many fire trucks from all over trying to stop it for 30 minutes or more and it just keeps creeping.”

A third witness reported, “If you have kids being nosey off Mt. Adam's View in West Richland, please call them home. We don't need our grandparents blocked in while this fire spreads, with no outlet. Thanks!”